Confessions of a Touretter: Isabel Cohen Provides Chilling Reminder of Holocaust in Gripping New Memoir.

‘Confessions of a Touretter: My Life Story’ offers a raw, frank and honest account of darker bygone days and their permanent effect on the future.



Synopsis:



The book chronicles the terror of a German Jewish child trying to endure the Nazi era. The horror of Kristallnacht and brutality of the Third Reich prompted escape with her parents as Hitler’s scourge flooded over Europe. The flight took them to Belgium, France and Switzerland, where they were separated, the parents were placed each in an internment camp and the girl in various foster homes.



When WWII ended the ten years of anxiety and uncertainty for the family, the three were finally allowed into the USA. Shortly after arrival the mother died and the girl attended to school and kept house for her father. She graduated from High School, College and Graduate School, impeded by psychological difficulties due to the stress endured. She was able to marry, have a daughter and become a scientist, thus fulfilling her dreams in her so-longed for beloved country, America.



The book’s concluding three chapters discuss the author’s reactions and feelings with respect to current politics; always in consideration of her life experience.



As the author explains, her story offers a valuable insight into a time few are willing to talk about, while powerfully reminding all Americans of their bold democratic privileges.



“This book reminds us of the Holocaust and shows specifically that unrelenting stress can affect a person for a life-time and can even affect the next generation, though escaping the worst. It gives glimpses of the life of a scientist, a good marriage and hints in ways to handle a difficult disease,” says Cohen.



Continuing, “It depicts how infinitely much an immigrant values the unique greatness of the US Constitution and The Declaration of Independence and the gifts they bestow on every citizen, while telling a riveting story. It behooves us to hold on to these gifts with all our might and warns that history repeats itself.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This book should give the reader two very important perspectives.. One is that humanity triumphs all religious differences, the second, which may be difficult to understand in today's society, is that the little inconveniences we experience everyday are petty, at best, and our reactions to them are filled with complaint and protest,” says Mary Ann, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Barry, was equally as impressed. He added, “As the cover implies, the book is a description of the essence and uniqueness of America. It describes the freedom for the opportunity to pursue one's dreams under the most difficult circumstances. It shows that faith, decency, good values and work ethic are the base for all that is good in America. It is a riveting story of escape from terror and anxiety to eventual happiness.”



'Confessions of a Touretter: My Life Story' is available now from Amazon: http://amzn.to/14AABj2. It can also be purchased from Barnes & Noble and Barringer Publishing in Naples, FL.



About the Author

Isabel Cohen was born in a small town in Germany, a Jewish girl at the beginning of the Nazi era. The family eluded the concentration camps by meandering throughout Europe. After ten anxiety-filled years, they immigrated to the USA. The author married, became a scientist and published some 600 scientific papers with her husband.