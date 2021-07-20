ConfExcel Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Simply Master MS Excel Series

Nijmegen, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2021 -- Microsoft Excel is the backbone of any organization around the world and mastering it can make everyday operations easy and more effective. To help people master the art of MS Excel, a European company called ConfExcel has announced the launch of its Simply Master Excel Series. This series is written by the Founder of ConfExcel, Andreea and she is currently raising funds and support for this project on Kickstarter.



From financial awareness to goal achievement and from time management to cryptocurrency tracking, the tools offered in this learning series are remarkable and effective. Moreover, it is not just another software learning book, but a professionally designed guidebook, written with an aim to help everyone get the most out of their excel.



"I am welcoming you to upgrade your skills by mastering excel with an ability to make some of the most complex spreadsheets possible." Said Andreea, the Founder of ConfExcel while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "ConfExcel is proudly offering you Stunning Tools that will help you become better in life while enjoying learning." She added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/confexcel/simply-master-excel-and-stunning-tools and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of EUR 2,900 and ConfExcel is offering digital and physical copies of the book and 7 ready to use tools as a reward for the backers around the world. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About ConfExcel

ConfExcel is a European company aimed at creating simple, fast and efficient solution for the personal and professional use. The company is currently crowdfunding its Simply Master Microsoft Excel Series on Kickstarter, and it is welcoming backers from around the world to become a part of this inspiring learning project.



