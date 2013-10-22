Camberley, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Shred-on-Site, a renowned paper shredding company, offers the most confidential document shredding service in UK for clients - http://www.shredonsite.co.uk/ .Secure, confidential paper shredding is the process that involves taking a document containing personal or private information and destroying it by processing it through an industrial paper shredding machine which shreds the paper into tiny confetti-sized pieces that cannot be retrieved or returned to the original format.



Secure paper shredding is the most effective means of managing confidential waste. A typical office produces a wide variety of sensitive documentation which will likely to contain customer data, bank statements, business documents and etc. A secure confidential paper shredding is one of the only methods to efficiently dispose such waste in compliance with the UK Data Protection Acts.



Moreover, a secure paper shredding is the only way to avoid unwanted risks of identity theft and fraud. Shred-on-Site securely disposes all paper by utilizing confidential paper shredding technology. They recycle it through their network of mobile shredding vehicles. They remove clients waste and shred it on-site before taking waste to any of UK secure confidential paper shredding; http://www.shredonsite.co.uk/About-Us/Secure-Paper-Shredding -centres for recycling.



They provide exceptional customer service and deliver unrivalled value for money through their highly trained personnel and state of the art technology. They provide services to all major sectors including the government, healthcare, legal, banking & finance, etc. Apart from this, the company also offers a range of shredding service like regular shredding service, on-off shredding service, media destruction service and other branded product destruction service.



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site is the UK's largest independent paper shredding company. It has now grown to priovide 14 nationwide sites as a specialist in secure document destruction. Being a privately owned company, it allows them to remain loyal to their core values without the burden of external pressure from shareholders and other stakeholders. A can-do organisation, it believes in providing excellent services through exceptional people every time and it does that whilst delivering outstanding value for money. From its administration team through to its service operatives, clients will receive the very highest level of customer care whether they are placing a small order for a one-off clearance or setting up regular scheduled services for a larger organization.



To know more visit http://www.shredonsite.co.uk