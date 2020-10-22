Configuration Management Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- 360Quadrants, an excellent software comparison platform, has released an assessment on the best configuration management software providers to help potential buyers make more informed decisions while selecting a configuration management software as per their requirements. AWS Config, Bamboo Configuration Management Software, Octopus Deploy, SaltStack, and Hashicorp Terraform dominated the global configuration management software market in 2020.



The configuration management software helps users in tracking changes to their applications and infrastructure to confirm that the configurations are in an expected and reliable state. Configuration management software provides precise historical data of the state of systems, which is useful for project managers, auditors, and programmers. The software improves productivity and steadiness, and offers better visibility into alterations that happen in an application, and rationalizes a company's change control process.



360Quadrants offers SWOT analysis in which it evaluates all the software providers considered in the analysis.



Configuration Management Software Providers 360quadrants Classification



Top ten companies offering configuration management software were assessed, classified, and placed on a Quadrant that categorized them as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Visionary Leaders: Visionary leaders offer outstanding range of products which also helps them in being at the top in the market. AWS Config, Bamboo Configuration Management, Octopus Deploy and Hashicrop Terraform are the Visionary Leaders in the configuration management software space.



Innovators: Innovators focus on product innovations and invest to a higher extent on R&D activities. Codenvy, AWE CodePipeline, and Chef Configuration Management have been acknowledged as Innovators.



Dynamic Differentiators: Dynamic differentiators have strong local presence. These businesses have limited product offerings but have loyal customer base. SaltStack and Blackbox Configuration Management have been identified as the Dynamic Differentiators.



Emerging Companies: These are regional or niche players that have the potential to scale up with the right strategic choices. TeamCity has been positioned as the Emerging Company on 360 Quadrants.



Top configuration management software vendors evaluated and profiled in the 360Quadrants report are:



AWS Config

Bamboo Configuration Management Software

Octopus Deploy

SaltStack

Hashicorp Terraform

Codenvy

AWS CodePipeline

TeamCity

BackBox Configuration Management Software

Chef Configuration Management Software



360quadrants Company Evaluation System



360Quadrants gauged some of the top configuration management software providers. The analysis was based on critical data pointers which were picked based on product portfolios, business strategies, and inputs from buyers and industry experts. All of these parameters were then allocated precise weightages as per inferences. The inputs were then measured, which allowed analysts in computing the final rating for all the software providers considered for the assessment. Last of all, all the software providers were placed in their relative positions on the 360Quadrant.



Some of the major parameters considered for this evaluation:



Version Control - One of the best ways to facilitate collaboration is to have it entirely in a version control system. Most of the tools are generally deployed by users in some type of text for configuration, which means that they can leverage the benefits of their preferred version control system.



Simulated Environments - Best Configuration management software makes it easier to simulate environments, which allows users to efficiently build a phased ecosystem, with production, development, and testing servers. This helps in reducing problems caused by environment inconsistencies that commonly occur when applications are installed for production or shared between two individuals.



Change Control Processes - Since configuration management software is textual and VCS compatible, users can treat infrastructure alterations like code. The software allows users to submit changes as diffs or merge requests and can be reviewed prior to approvals.



About 360Quadrants



360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for solution providers in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 solution providers. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.



360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Photo Management Software, Webinar Software, and Car Rental Software.