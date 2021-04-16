Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2021 -- Latest Research Study on Global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Apttus (United States), Callidus Software (United States), FPX, LLC (United States), SAP (Germany), IBM Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), PROS (United States), Salesforce.com (United States), Aspire Technologies (United States), Cincom Systems (United States), ConnectWise, LLC (United States), Infor (United States), Model N (United States), Vendavo (United States)



Brief Overview on Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software:

CPQ, or Configure Price Quote software, is a sales tool that enables companies to create accurate and highly configured quotes that keep all complex product, price, and business rules centralized, automated, and available in real-time so that sales have everything they need at their fingertips. With CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) software, companies can automate the quotation and quotation process lifecycle, starting with the moment a customer fulfills their requirements in a company's quotation and ending with sending a detailed quotation to the Customers or prospects. CPQ software is used in sales departments to accelerate the sales process while improving quotation accuracy and customer relationships. These software products enable companies to identify a customer's needs and provide them with customized offers that best suit those specific needs. Products are usually based on an existing CRM software product or can be integrated with one (or more) CRM tools.



Market Drivers:

Rising Need for Higher Productivity

Rising Disposable Income of People in Developing Economies

The Rise in Speed of Pricing and Configuring Process of the Products and Services



Market Trends:

Availability of Cloud-Based Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software

Technological Advancements in Software



The Global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cloud-Based CPQ Software, On-Premises CPQ Software), Application (Small Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & telecommunication, Healthcare, Transportation, Education, Others), Subscription Type (Monthly, Quarterly, Annually, One time license)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



