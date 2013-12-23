Conflict Free Diamond Engagement Rings at Great Prices from Bashford Jewelry

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Bashford Jewelry is an online store committed to providing exclusive collections of eco-friendly jewelry to customers across the country. This online source offers high quality, finely crafted diamond ornaments to suit all occasions and beautiful life events like weddings and engagements. Diamond rings and related accessories for men as well as women for all occasions are made available to customers through the website bashfordjewelry.com.



All ethically sourced diamond engagement rings are priced reasonably and competitively to meet the requirements of diverse customers. New visitors can provide email address to receive exclusive updates on contests, offers, events and more. All placed US orders for more than $200 will qualify for free insured shipping to doorsteps. Features and specifications of diamond jewelry are clearly mentioned on the website bashfordjewelry.com to assist all shoppers.



One of the customers of Bashford Jewelry says, “I love my three stone diamond engagement ring by Bashford. I’m now happily married for four months but still find myself appreciating its beauty over and over again. They use conflict free diamonds and also support three different charities. They are simply awesome in every way.”



The website features Forever Three Stone Engagement Ring, Forever Trillion Engagement Ring; Diamonds are Forever Engagement Ring, White Rose Diamond Engagement Ring, Hearts on Flame Engagement Ring, Perfect 10 Engagement Ring and much more. In addition, a wide collection of exclusive conflict free diamond engagement rings are also made available to customers at great prices.



Bashford Jewelry believes that whatever they do will impact the ecological and human community we live in. Therefore, this socially conscious jeweler is dedicated to sourcing eco-friendly jewelry to create a change in the community. Bashford Jewelry promises to carry out research to find the origins of the diamonds purchased by them. This will ensure that all diamonds are conflict free and eco-friendly.



The website says, “Our mission is to create beautiful one of a kind jewelry using labor and environmentally responsible sourcing. We are a global destination for fashion-forward, sophisticated people. We create and design the most magnificent and dazzling jewelry for Everyone.”



The online diamond jewelry source bashfordjewelry.com also carries birthstone jewelry, body jewelry, anniversary jewelry, bracelets, brooches, charms, diamond fashion earrings, hoop earrings, stud earrings, fashion rings, gemstone fashion rings and more. All jewelry items have been classified into products for men, women and kids.



To get more information about conflict free diamond engagement rings, visit http://www.bashfordjewelry.com/collections/engagement-rings



About Bashford Jewelry

Bashford Jewelry is an online source for finely crafted, authenticated diamond jewelry. This socially responsible online store is committed to providing environment-friendly and elegant, conflict free diamond engagement rings and fine jewelry.



Media Contact

Bashford Jewelry

Contact: Mildred O. Stephens

Tel: 888-568-3931

URL: http://www.bashfordjewelry.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BashfordJewelry

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bashfordjewelry

Google+: https://plus.google.com/113295487572459423734/posts?hl=en&partnerid=gplp0