Conflict Minerals Lessons Learned - Interactive Webinar

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Learn how executives responsible for conflict minerals reporting at Plantronics, Quantum and Astronics are managing compliance with Dodd-Frank Section 1502. They will review their challenges and solutions.



“Responsible companies recognize that excellence in conflict minerals reporting can provide a competitive advantage,” declared Rob Kasameyer, president of Green Status Pro. “Therefore we are bringing together leading practitioners in companies that are both filers and suppliers working within normal industry budget constraints to lead a real world discussion of best practices.”



The objective of this webinar is to provide executives responsible for conflict minerals reporting with insights from their peers. Following a panel discussion, a significant amount of time will be devoted to the panel interactively providing solutions to questions audience members submit.



“As the May 31st deadline for the first-time filing of SEC Form SD approaches, executives responsible for Conflict Minerals Reporting are feeling increasing pressure. For example, since virtually no one has submitted their completed Form SD, a Conflict Minerals Report model does not exist. Among corporate managers there is significant uncertainty on whether to make the full-disclosure required to satisfy their customers or follow legal counsel’s advice and only release the minimum amount of information,” declared John R. Logan, Green Status Pro founder. “Practitioners learn best when they learn from each other. Therefore, Green Status Pro is sponsoring this peer-to-peer webinar on May 1.”



This webinar is intended for compliance officers, operating and procurement managers as well as corporate legal counsel.



Date: Thursday May 1, 2014



Time: 2:00pm-2:45pm Eastern / 11:00am-11:45am Pacific)



Click to Register now!



About Green Status Pro

Green Status Pro’s mission is to simplify the regulatory lives of operating managers by providing a knowledge-based solution to automate Due Diligence Reporting. Green Status Pro is the leader in automating and simplifying SEC Conflict Minerals Reporting as legislated by Dodd-Frank Section 1502. Green Status Pro is the only cloud-based software service in the world that provides the knowledge base to document a firm’s OECD Conflict Minerals Due Diligence program and automate its RCOI reporting. Green Status Pro is an IBM Business Partner, hosting its applications on IBM’s SoftLayer secure global cloud infrastructure. For more information about Green Status Pro, please visit www.greenstatuspro.com