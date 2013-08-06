Conflict Resolution Webinar, Part of DISC for the Real World Series, Offered August 23

Boardman, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- On August 23, the DISC for the Real World training series continues, this time focusing on the topic of Conflict Resolution. This special online training session combines the power and insight of DISC personality styles with the all-important task of resolving, preventing and diffusing conflicts in professional environments, leading directly to increases in employee productivity, retention, morale and teamwork.



Registering for the Conflict Resolution webinar costs just $49. Better yet, the webinar ends up as an entirely free opportunity, as registration and attendance comes with $49 of online credit at DISCInsights.com. Attendees also will receive a special custom branded online assessment account which will be pre-loaded with $50 worth of assessments.



The Conflict Resolution DISC for the Real World webinar will begin at 1 pm Eastern on Friday, August 23. It's a unique, risk-free way to get started with DISC assessments while learning firsthand tips and techniques which can be immediately applied in the office.



The Conflict Resolution webinar will provide attendees with an opportunity to learn the powerful keys to success for how to effectively communicate with different personality styles. By learning about the underlying fears and internal motivators of each personality type, mistakes and miscues can be easily avoided, while the correct buttons are consistently pressed.



This will quickly help anyone learn how to avoid conflict, resolve conflicts or minor disagreements before they escalate and much more, and these tools will prove to be invaluable in the workplace. With these insights, managers will be able to improve morale, increase productivity and reduce turnover.



The same communication keys for conflict resolution can also be seamlessly applied towards one's home life as well, easing the strain of miscommunications, reoccurring battles between spouses and family members, and more.



The popular online training series from DISC and PeopleKeys will continue throughout the rest of the year, with one new webinar per month. Future topics include Unlocking Student Potential in September, Team Building in October, Leadership Development in November and DISC Factor (Train the Trainer) in December.



Prospective attendees may call 800.779.3472 with any questions, or visit DISCInsights.com to learn more about the DISC for the Real World training series and to register for the Conflict Resolution webinar.



