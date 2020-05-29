Confluence by Atlassian to Be Listed as a Top Player in the Collaboration Software Market on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- Confluence by Atlassian will be listed as a top player in the Collaboration Softwaresegment on 360Quadrants. Confluence collaboration software program is developed by Australian software company Atlassian. Confluence is a workspace provider where users can create and collaborate their workforce in one place and meet their expected results without any obstruction. Confluence stand-alone adds with a built-in Tomcat web server and HSQL database. Confluence also supports to other databases. Confluence produces an efficient and effective flow of work and meetings in less time and energy. The software helps in carrying out important work such as enabling the users to share announcements, company activities, and feedback without any obstruction. Confluence is licensed as either on-premises software or software as a service running on AWS.



Recently, Atlassian has acquired Good Software, a company that produces analytics tools for Confluence users and admins. The new version of Confluence has added up with 15 new features including the feature of analytics. With this feature, Confluence users can see how others in their company engage with their content. Another new feature included as an updated editor tweaked for individual products. Other new features include the ability to easily create well-looking tables of content, action items, roadmaps, due dates, and smart links. With this acquisition, Confluence has become a universal content collaboration tool for developers that can be used by any team, technical or non-technical. Confluence pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform,is working on releasing a quadrant on Collaboration Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 92 companies in the Collaboration Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

Along with the listing of Confluence Collaboration Software 360Quadrantshas worked on listing Evercoder Software, Codemotion, Imperative Group, IBM Corporation, Inkling Systems, VTM Group, Symphony Communication Services, Tata Consultancy Services, Nifty Technologies and Notion Labs among others as the top vendors in the Collaboration Software. The platform will also provide the most granular Collaboration Software comparisons between vendors.

Collaborative software is an application software help people to work on a common task to attain their goals. Collaboration software helps the companies to improve their communication, organize information and projects, provide structure to tasks, and develop ideas to improve employee efficiency. The concept is extended with computer-supported cooperative work (CSCW). The use of collaborative software in the business atmosphere can create a collaborative working environment. The collaboration software comprise many categories such as field activity management, online appointment management, social collaboration, and web conferencing software.

