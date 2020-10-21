Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The Conformal Coatings Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



According to this study, over the next five years the Conformal Coatings market will register a 5.5%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3335.1 million by 2025, from $ 2692.4 million in 2019.



Top Leading Companies of Global Conformal Coatings Market are Chase Corporation, Chemtronics, Henkel, Dymax Corporation, Cytec Solvay, DOW Corning, Hernon, Electrolube, Kisco, H.B. Fuller, Europlasma NV, ACC Silicones, MG Chemicals, CSL Silicones, ELANTAS Electrical Insulation and others.



Industry News and Updates:



Henkel invests in US advanced materials firm



October 14/2020 — MOSCOW (MRC) -- Henkel says that its adhesive technologies business is investing in Actnano (Boston, Massachusetts), an advanced materials startup that provides tailored conformal coatings technology for the protection of printed circuit boards in a variety of applications in growing electronics segments, said Chemweek. With this investment, Henkel's adhesive technologies segment will expand its expertise for functional coating solutions in automotive electronics and consumer electronics, it says. No further details about the investment, or the amount, have been disclosed.



Actnano has developed a commercialized technology for gel-based coatings with comprehensive waterproofing and environmental resistant properties, Henkel says. The technology is hydrophobic, electrically insulating, and allows electrical connection through the coating, it says. Together with Henkel, the startup aims to further optimize waterproofing properties for tailored products in target markets and to scale up the technology worldwide, it says. As MRC informed earlier, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Dusseldorf, Germany) announced that Henkel Adhesives Technologies has officially inaugurated its new production facility in Kurkumbh, India. Henkel are also partnering with Borealis and plastics solutions company Borouge to develop flexible packaging solutions for detergents containing both virgin polyethylene (PE) and high amounts of post-consumer recyclate (PCR) in efforts to increase sustainability.



Dow introduces first solventless silicone conformal coating with UV and moisture dual cure for high-volume electronics manufacturing



SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Feb. 4, 2020 – Dow (NYSE: Dow) introduced today at IPC APEX EXPO 2020 new DOWSIL™ CC-8030 UV and Moisture Dual Cure Conformal Coating, the industry's first solventless silicone conformal coating with an ultraviolet (UV) and moisture dual cure system for high throughputs. This new environmentally responsible silicone technology promotes sustainability, health and safety while reducing processing costs through automated spraying and fast, energy-efficient UV curing. Other silicones support UV curing, but none are conformal coatings with a low enough viscosity for spray coating and with a secondary moisture cure for shadowed areas. The new DOWSIL™ product also offers more reliable protection against stress and thermal cycling versus competitive materials.



Brian J. Chislea, senior electronics application engineer at Dow, will discuss the new DOWSIL™ CC-8030 UV and Moisture Dual Cure Conformal Coating during two poster sessions at IPC APEX EXPO. The first session is scheduled for today, Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST). The second is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 4:30 to 5:00 p.m. PST.



Dymax's Dr. Nebioglu Presents Latest Research on Conformal Coatings at ICEET 2019



Dymax Corporation announced the participation of its senior R&D manager, adhesives, at the International Conference for Electronics Enabling (ICEET-2019) in Ontario, Canada. Dr. Aysegul Kascatan Nebioglu's technical presentation, "High-Performance Light and Moisture Dual Curable Automotive Conformal Coating," will be held on Thursday, June 6, at 3:30 p.m., as part of the Ruggedization and Conformal Coating session.



Dr. Nebioglu will discuss the development of a 100 percent solids light- and moisture-curable conformal coating that exhibits an excellent balance of properties and premium performance making it ideal for automotive electronics applications; especially electric vehicles. Her paper compares the performance of this material to other light-curable materials, as well as other chemistry types of conformal coatings in reliability tests such as heat and humidity resistance (85°C, 85% relative humidity), thermal shock resistance (-55°C to +125°C), and corrosion resistance (flowers of sulfur, salt spray, and common automotive fluids).



On The Basis Of Product, The Conformal Coatings Market Is Primarily Split Into



Silicone

Parylene

Acrylic

Urethane

Epoxy

Others



On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers



Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Medical

Others



This report focuses on Conformal Coatings volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Conformal Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc. This allows understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences, and the vendor landscape of the overall market.



Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:



Cyclical dynamics - We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and interferences.



Identifying key cannibalizes - Strong substitute of a product or service is the most important threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.



Spotting emerging trends – The report help clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have early mover advantage.



Interrelated opportunities - This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.



Following are major Table of Content of Conformal Coatings Industry:



- Conformal Coatings Market Sales Overview.

- Conformal Coatings Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

- Conformal Coatings Market Sales Analysis by Region.

- Conformal Coatings Market Sales Analysis by Type.

- Conformal Coatings Market Analysis by Application.

- Conformal Coatings Market -Manufacturers Analysis.



