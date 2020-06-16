Conformal Coatings Market Analysis by 2026: Key Players Dow Corning, Glenro Inc. Epoxies Etc, Master Bond Inc., ITW Chemtronics, Henron Manufacturing, Electrolube, Dymax

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- The European automotive industry has grown exponentially over the past decade. Rapid evolution of the automotive sector on account of constant technological innovations has resulted increased integration of electronics used in vehicles. The region is home to some of the world's most renowned automakers, who have constantly focused on integrating technologies such as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and navigation and infotainment systems.



Aerospace industry is among the key end-users of conformal coatings market. The segment is slated to witness substantial consumption of these compounds over the next few years. Aerospace electronics systems are routinely exposed to extreme temperatures and continuous vibrations. Conformal coatings play a crucial role in the protection of aerospace electronics from radiation, outgassing, corrosive gasses, and tin whiskers. Significant investments in the aerospace sector, growing number or air travelers, and increasing aircraft production in the future are expected to boost the demand for conformal coatings in aerospace applications.



Global Market Insights, Inc., announces an ongoing comprehensive report on the "Conformal Coatings Market". This report provides an exhaustive account of the industry including:

- Conformal coating market size, historical from 2015 to 2019 and annual forecast from 2020 to 2026

- Major conformal coating industry trends, technology evolution, economic indicators and business challenges

- Regulatory and geopolitical trends impacting the industry

- Business drivers and pitfalls impacting key regional markets

- Competitive landscape of the industry and detailed profiles on the major companies



Furthermore, the emergence of electric cars, autonomous vehicles, and connected technologies has led to rapid advances in electronics used in vehicles. A strong demand for EVs and autonomous cars over the next few years will certainly complement Europe conformal coatings market outlook. The region is also home to established aerospace companies, aircraft component manufacturers and also boasts of high space exploration budgets, invariably impacting the demand for coatings.



Epoxy conformal coatings are increasingly gaining prominence in automotive and electronics applications. These coatings possess superior chemical and temperature resistance. In addition, epoxy-based coatings are tough, durable, semi-flexible and offer an excellent finish. It protects a substrate against corrosion, abrasion, humidity, thermal shock, oil, dirt, and other external factors.



Epoxy conformal coatings serve as a promising option in applications that require high chemical and physical resistance. Widespread use in automotive, electronics, and aerospace sectors will propel the product penetration in the upcoming years.



Key players are



Some of the industry players mentioned in the report include Chase Corp, Dow Corning, Glenro Inc. Epoxies Etc, Master Bond Inc., ITW Chemtronics, Henron Manufacturing, Electrolube, Dymax Corp, and Cytec Industries.



