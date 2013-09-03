Congratulations to Parinaz Serri for Winning the Prudential Beazley Real Estate Facebook "Like" Contest

Aiken, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- When Parinaz Serri clicked the “Like” button on the Facebook page for the popular Cornerstone neighborhood, she couldn’t have known that she would get paid to do it. For simply clicking one little button, Parinaz received $50.



“That’s great! Thank you!!” Parinaz replied to the Facebook posting announcing her winning.



The Cornerstone neighborhood in Aiken is hugely popular for its open, green spaces, top-rated schools and tons of walking trails. Close to shopping and Aiken, Cornerstone is a quiet vacation spot near the city.



“It was wonderful to be able to contact Parinaz and give her $50. She is a very young woman. She was excited. And all just for clicking the ‘Like’ button on our neighborhood page.” – Suzanne Aresenault, Agent, Prudential Beazley Real Estate



Our Prudential Beazley Real Estate agents make buying or selling your home easy and enjoyable. We combine years of experience, inside knowledge of the Central Savannah River Area of Georgia and South Carolina and the best technology in the industry to exceed your expectations. With Prudential Beazley Real Estate, you’ve got the power of a global leader in innovative real estate on your side … Rock Solid in Real Estate®.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Suzanne Arsenault at 803-295-3710 or Wilbur Lane at 803-480-7192 or email at info@prubeazleyrealestate.com. Prudential Beazley Real Estate offers regular updates on Facebook, here.