Congratulations Young Dallas/Fort Worth Musicians

The festival is designed to provide a non-competitive means of evaluating a music student’s progress. The student performs and receives supportive critique from a musician other than his or her teacher.



23 students from Miriam Fung Piano Studio participated in this Spring Festival. Those students include:



- Allison Gray

- Allison Pham

- Chase Ramsey

- Emma Ghiurau

- Ethan Le

- Isabelle Choi

- Katie Strand

- Kaustubh Sonawane

- Lauren Lysek

- Lindsey Mabrey

- Luke Hill

- Mandy Chiang

- Myles Richter

- Narain Sreekanth

- Olivia Manghera

- Samiksha Sivakumar

- Santosh Kumaravel

- Talia Elkhatib

- Thi Vu

- Tran Vu

- Van Luong

- Vi Luong

- Zahira Raghani



The repertoires performed were original, solo composition, from the Baroque, Classical, Romantic, or Contemporary style periods. All 23 students received a superior or superior-plus rating.



“The festival is an invaluable teaching tool,” says Miriam Fung. “Not only does it provide our students with feedback from another music teacher, it serves as a gauge for our teaching. The festival is also an excellent opportunity for our students to gain additional performance experience”



The adjudicators for the event were: Dr. Camille Fu, Ms. Jennifer Glidden, Ms. Pamela Koenig, Ms. Patricia O’Keefe, and Dr. Petronel Malan.



