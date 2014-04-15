Conie Fox Girl Offers Exquisite, Elegant and Exclusive Prom Dresses

Dongguan, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Prom nights are probably some of the most memorable events on a teen’s calendar. Girls especially want to look their best on this day and wear some of the best outfits to make a long lasting impression. At coniefoxgirl.com, girls can find just the right kind of dresses they are looking for. These dresses are exclusively made to meet the personal style as well as the unique taste of teenage girls. The store offer a wide range of gorgeous dresses in a variety of patterns, fabrics, styles and rainbow of colors. Each and every prom dress is uniquely designed here.



The store also offers elegant yet cheap evening dresses which are extremely affordable. These dresses are suitable for evening dinners, parties, special occasion parties, private dinners and many more. They also have the largest collection of Homecoming dresses and Homecoming Gowns both short and long. These dresses are available in a variety of shapes, colors, sizes and styles. The latest in collection are the retro-inspired homecoming dresses 2014 that too at the most affordable prices. There are exceptional designs of cocktail dresses in different color ranges right from pastel colors to bright shades. The one shoulder patterns and strapless dresses are preferred by most young women.



A huge collection of fashion Wedding Dresses are available here in different sizes, colors, designs and a variety of fabrics. Customers can also request for custom made wedding dresses as per their choice of fabric, size or pattern. Apart from that the store also features Bridesmaids dresses, Mother of the Bride Dresses and a whole new range of Wedding Guest Collection. This wedding guest collection of beautiful dresses comes in a variety of feminine floral prints and colorful shades. Coniefox is definitely one of the best sources to turn any event into a truly special one because all the dresses are designed and tailored by expert craftsmen.



To view the extensive range of prom, cheap prpm dresses,and evening dresses visit website http://www.conniefoxgirl.com



About http://www.coniefoxgirl.com

Conie Fox Girl, www.coniefoxgirl.com is an online store that offers thousands of designer prom dresses, evening dresses and wedding dresses for international customers. Most of the dresses here are shipped within 12 hours from the order placing time.



Media Contact



Wisben Liu – Sales Manager

Address: #5 Building, Pedestrian Street, #2 Industrial Area, Zhenkou Village, Humen Town, Dongguan, China

Phone: +86-0769-86238309

Email: sales@coniefox.com

Website: www.coniefoxgirl.com