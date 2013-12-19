Coniefox Offers Online Shopping of Latest Design Luxury a-Line Wedding Dresses at Cheaper Prices

Dongguan, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Dongguan, China – Coniefox is an online shopping store that provides a wide range of unique dresses with latest designs. The company offers stylish and very elegant A-line Wedding Dresses at discount prices. The website affirms that these dresses are very beautifully designed with a simple yet ethnic looks. One can avail them in various designs like with high neck lace, luxurious beds, corset closure layers, off the shoulder, with straps, strapless and with short sleeves. These dresses can be obtained on about 80% discount and are available only in white.



These gorgeous and attractive long dresses are available in different sizes suiting the customers’ needs. According to the website, the company is a good place to grab amazing dresses of one’s choice with a limited budget. Every dress inherits a delicate designing thereby fulfilling the requirements of every customer. The company offers attractive and stylish Prom Dresses under 100 . These dresses can be obtained in almost every color like red, beige, pink, white, black, mauve, orange etc as well as in different sizes.



This online store offers a wide range of these dresses, all designed by the top designers. It gives a classy image to the person wearing the dresses offered by Coniefox. As per the company website, their One Shoulder Prom Dresses are another remarkable outfit for winters. These are of the highest quality but low on price. The designing is done as per the latest fashion and the recent trends. Different sizes and colors like blue, red, black, pink, orange, green etc can be availed online from them. These dresses incorporate highest rating from the customers who have been satisfied with their usage.



The website demonstrates that a person can get cash back of $10, $20 and $50 when dealing with Coniefox. It offers an option of free shipping and a guarantee that the goods are shipped within 24 hours from the time of purchase. All the dresses can be obtained at cheaper rates in comparison to the market price. One can grab the products by availing the pre-Christmas sale offers. One can choose from a wide range of dresses by logging on to the website http://www.coniefoxdress.com/



About Coniefox

The company provides best consumer goods and makes sure that the highest quality dresses are offered to them. The buying and payment procedure is also streamlined for the ease of the customers. The goods are delivered with precision and speed to all the customers worldwide. It offers the lowest prices as compared to the market and one can even avail 24 hour customer support.



For Media Enquiry

Contact Person: Peterson

Telephone: +86 0769 86238309

Email: sales@coniefox.com

Website: http://www.coniefoxdress.com/