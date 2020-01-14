Conjugate Vaccine Industry 2019 Market Research Report, Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Conjugate Vaccine Market (Type - Monovalent Conjugate Vaccines, and Multivalent Conjugate Vaccines; Disease Indication - Influenza, Diphtheria and Pertussis (DTP), Pneumococcal, Meningococcal, and Other Disease Indication; Pathogen Type - Viral Conjugate Vaccine, Bacterial Conjugate Vaccine, and Combination (Viral and Bacterial) Conjugate Vaccine; End User - Adults Conjugate Vaccine, and Pediatrics Conjugate Vaccine): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. According to the report, the global conjugate vaccine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Conjugate Vaccine Industry - Insight



The main role of the vaccine is to prevent diseases by activating an immune response to an antigen. Conjugate vaccine is made to overcome the short term immune response. Conjugate vaccine is the combination of weak antigen with a strong antigen. The weak antigen is combined as a carrier, it makes a stronger immune response to the weak antigen.



Increasing the Antigenicity of Viral Pathogens is also Supporting the Growth of the Industry



The increasing number of viral infection globally is one of the major drivers for the growth of conjugate vaccine market. According to WHO prevalence of viral diseases such as influenza, childhood viral pneumonia, and hepatitis has increased significantly in the last decade. Increasing the antigenicity of viral pathogens is also supporting the growth of the conjugate vaccine market. Moreover, rising government initiatives for the vaccination program is another factor fuelling the conjugate vaccine market.



Increasing Awareness about Viral Diseases Globally Can Provide Better Opportunities for the Market



Most of the developing and developed countries have applied stringent regulations for the vaccination to control the prevalence of viral diseases worldwide that in turn is contributing to the growth of the conjugate vaccine market. On the other hand, the high cost associated with the vaccines and lack of government centers for vaccination in developing countries can hamper the growth of the market. However, increasing awareness about viral diseases globally can provide better opportunities for the market in the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Conjugate Vaccine Market



Geographically, the conjugate vaccine market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. North America dominates the conjugate vaccine market and expected keep to its dominance over the forecast period. Presence of major biotech companies, increasing research and development activities for effective vaccine production and growing awareness about immunization programs among people are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market in this region. Europe is anticipated to register healthy growth in the forecast period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with a lucrative rate in the forecast period. Growing prevalence of the viral disease, initiatives by major pharma players in this region for vaccine production, and rising government initiatives for immunization programs have expected to boost the conjugate vaccine market in this region.



Conjugate Vaccine Market: Segmentation



The report on the global conjugate vaccine market covers segments such as type, disease indication, pathogen type, and end-user. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include monovalent conjugate vaccines and multivalent conjugate vaccines. On the basis of disease indication, the sub-markets include influenza, diphtheria and pertussis (DTP), pneumococcal, meningococcal, and other disease indication. On the basis of pathogen type, the sub-markets include viral conjugate vaccine, bacterial conjugate vaccine, and combination (viral and bacterial) conjugate vaccine. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include adults conjugate vaccine and pediatrics conjugate vaccine.



Conjugate Vaccine Market: Competitive Landscapes



The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Serum Institute of India, Novartis AG, Nuron Biotech Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Bharat Biotech, Pfizer, Inc., Biological E. Ltd, Merck and Company, CSL Limited, GlaxoSmithKline, plc. and Other companies.



