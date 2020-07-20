Connect 100+ Apps and Build Smart Workflows Using Appy Pie Connect

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- Appy Pie Connect, one of the best workflow builders, allows small businesses to connect their apps in a simple way, helping them get rid of their routine manual tasks effectively. From ordinary assignments to business workflows, businesses can automate all of their repetitive tasks using this automation platform easily, without any coding. Users can connect more than 100 apps including Gmail, Google Drive, Trello, Microsoft Teams, Dropbox, Stripe, Twilio, and much more, and build smart workflows in just a few minutes.



A fast-growing intelligent integration and automation platform Appy Pie Connect allows businesses to build workflows known as 'Connects', with a series of Triggers and Actions, which syncs two different apps to work together. When the Connect is turned on, it runs the action steps every time a trigger event occurs. For example – a new message will be automatically sent on Microsoft Teams Channel whenever a new enquiry is received on an Appy Pie App.



Ideal for small and medium sized businesses, Appy Pie Connect helps increase productivity and ultimately achieve business goals at a low cost. Listed here are some of the other benefits of automating business processes –



- Lesser redundancies

- Improved accountability

- Greater transparency

- Better strategies for internal communications

- Easier collaborations; and much more.



"App integration has always been a huge challenge, requiring high-level development skills and expertise. With Appy Pie Connect, small businesses no longer have to worry about it. They can now connect their apps, build smarter workflows and automate their processes in only a few minutes with zero coding," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Appy Pie. "We already have hundreds of apps on the platform, and are still adding new apps consistently on our platform based on customer requests," he further added.



With a combined staff of more than 200 people, Appy Pie's sole aim is to empower small businesses and help them achieve success in this competitive environment. Appy Pie operates in a wide range of languages including Arabic, French, Portuguese, German and many more, to serve their customers in the best possible manner. The company offers 24X7 dedicated support line to the app makers in all the mentioned languages.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the no-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect, and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. Appy Pie has headquarters in Warrenton, Virginia and Noida, India. They serve customers in over 150 countries.



For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com/connect/



