ShenZhen, GuangDong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2011 -- Recently, more and more car owners like to add a car dvd system on their cars. But many cars just have only one monitor to watch the video. But in this situation, people who are sitting on the rear seat can not see the screen, which is installed on the dashboard. So you could add a monitor in the headrest of the front passenger’s or driver’s seat. This articles is telling you how to connect a wire additional monitors to your car auto radio. Besides that, you could also add some other accessories on your car, such as a car camera, parking radar, and so on.



Recently, more and more car owners like to add a car dvd system on their cars. But many cars just have only one monitor to watch the video. But in this situation, people who are sitting on the rear seat can not see the screen, which is installed on the dashboard. So you could add a monitor in the headrest of the front passenger’s or driver’s seat. The steps are not complicated for the monitor installation.



Here are the steps:

1. you need to measure the size of the headrest to decide the headrest monitor’s size.

2. if possible, remove the headrest from the seat and put it on a table or on the floor.

3. put the headrest monitor on the top of a piece of paper, draw the outline with a pencil. And then cut out the paper template with a pair of scissors.

4. put the paper template on the backside of the headrest and draw the outline around it with a pen or pencil. Then draw an “X” on the inside once the outline has been traced.

5. cut off the headrest’s part along the lines of the X you drew on the headrest with a knife. Cut of the corners, and leave 1/2 inch of material around the perimeter of the opening.

6. peel back the outer covering of the headrest and remove the padding or foam to make room for the dvd monitor. Remove the padding or foam until you reach the metal bracket of the headrest. Then clean the padding and foam.

7. drill a small hole on the bottom side of the headrest for the wires that needed to connect the dvd monitor.

8. place one side of hook-and-loop fasteners to the metal bracket of the headrest and then set it back into position on the seat.

9. put the video cables car dvd gps player through the headrest bars and through the seat to the floor. Make a tiny hole within the carpet around the floor below the seat, with a knife and put the video wires up to the dashboard.

10. connect the video cables to the back of the car dvd system. If possible, you could pull the unit out form the dash to connect car navigation system the video cables. Please make sure that you connect the wires to the video-out port on the dvd system.

11. put the other end of the hook-and loop fasteners towards the back of the dvd monitor, connect the video cables to the video-in port on the monitor after that set the dvd monitor in the headrest opening.



Car monitor is one part of the car dvd gps navigation system. Besides, you could also add a car camera and parking radar on your car to auto dvd player make your car more comfortable and easier to dirve.