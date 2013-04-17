Connect Address Revolutionizes Online Shopping with One-Click Access to More Than 1 Billion Consumers' Correct Delivery Addresses

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Connect Address introduces the next generation of interactive shopping by releasing its revolutionary address-less shopping feature, leading to an entirely new online and in-store experience.



Recognized by its universal map pin-drop design, this innovative technique drastically increases sales and reduces shopping cart abandonment rates by freeing shoppers of ever having to remember a delivery address. The responsive feature automatically uploads the missing delivery address directly to your shopping cart after giving the recipient control of where they want their product sent to.



This patent-pending feature creates and defines an entirely new category and has already gained the attention of several Fortune 500 companies, recognizing a significant opportunity to increase revenues and connect with new potential customers.



A driving force behind the revenue generation lies in the psychological push developed through personal interaction: When the buyer requests the delivery address directly from the recipient, a strong social commitment to complete the purchase is created, fulfilling the recipient’s expectations.



One of the exciting key features companies found most compelling is the use of their own brand identity promoting a second sale by connecting recipients directly back to their website. Connect Address solves the missing address problem for online, mobile, and in-store use through a simple one-click implementation process .



“Now it’s impossible to send a purchase to the wrong address and every address automatically loads directly to your shopping cart. For the consumer, we believe Connect Address represents a new freedom providing easy access to more than 1 billion correct delivery addresses .” Said Cass Riese, co-founder of Connect Address. “Double-dip your sales with every new request by gaining powerful exposure to previously unapproached customers. Our address-less shopping solution makes purchasing faster and easier, as shoppers will never have to remember a recipient’s delivery address again.”



Currently compatible with four of the largest open source shopping carts, including WP e-Commerce, WooCommerce, eShop, and Cart66, Connect Address is quickly becoming the de-facto way to shop online and in-stores, giving the recipient total control of where their product is delivered to. With its official worldwide launch on April 6th at WordCamp Miami 2013, a new era of online and in-store shopping will commence.



About Connect Address

Connect Address provides over 1 Billion addresses at users' finger tips, eliminating the days of interrupting the sales purchase because of unknown delivery addresses. Having spent years in development, Connect Address are now releasing the first-ever address retrieval method to provide instant convenience for customers who are shopping online.



Contact Info

Contact: Cass Riese

Company: Connect Address

Address: 2295 NW Corporate Blvd # 110

Boca Raton, Florida 33431 USA

Phone: +(1) (561) 212 7549

Email: cassriese@gmail.com

Website: http://connectaddress.com/