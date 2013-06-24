Connect DFW - Dallas Appreciation Events Company

Irving, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Baseball begins every summer and this season marks an especially important time for the El Paso Diablos. With the arrival of the AAA team looming on the horizon and construction underway for the new stadium in downtown, this summer could mark not only the final games at Cohen stadium, but also the ultimate departure of a 40-year tradition for El Paso natives. In an effort to boost attendance and leave a lasting mark upon El Paso, The Diablos have enlisted the help of some "major league" marketers to launch their "Community Appreciation Program."



Known for their highly successful campaigns for the "Texas Rangers," Dallas company "Connect DFW is lending their efforts to the Diablos for this historic season. Throughout the summer, representatives will be visiting local businesses to promote the team and spread the news about the new "Community Appreciation Program" for the Diablos. New and old fans alike will be able to take advantage of this exclusive promotion designed to reach out to the community and thank them for their loyal support.



While the future fate of the Diablos is yet unknown, many fans are still eager to see the team play in what could possibly be their last season in El Paso, yet alone Cohen stadium. "We created this program especially for our long time fans" says stadium manager Joe Morales. "We don't know what lies ahead for 'The Diablos', but one thing is for certain - that we will finish this season strong at Cohen Stadium. We hope our best fans will come and join us with this momentous occasion."



Be on the lookout for this great promotion. For the remainder of the season, representatives on behalf of the Diablos will be visiting area businesses offering the "Appreciation Events" Fans will receive 18 tickets for the season as well as hundreds of dollars in savings off of ticket prices and team memorabilia. With wonderful events such as dollar beer night, "Quartermania," and "Fireworks Friday," the Diablos are creating a season to remember that will be fun for all ages!



