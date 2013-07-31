ConnectBooks at Sage Summit and Winner of Samsung Tablet

Chantilly, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition (formerly Simply Accounting) and Sage 50-US Edition (formerly Peachtree) had a Booth at the Sage Summit and had a drawing for a new Samsung Tablet. The winner of the drawing is identified below along with a number of new ConnectBooks features that were demonstrated.



The winner of the Samsung Galaxy Tablet 2 7” WiFi 16GB, Android Jelly Bean 4.1 is Brian Benton who works for Jackstone Signs in Landover, Maryland. His survey was randomly selected by Kara English who works for Project Insight of Irvine, California. He was informed of his prize on July 19, 2013 that was mailed that same day.



Congratulations, Brian. Use it to access your PeachTree accounting data. Thank you for participating in the survey and meeting with us.



IntelleApps, LLC, the creators of ConnectBooks, also demonstrated a number of ConnectBooks features that generated excitement in its viewers:



1. Update a sales invoice with the Sage 50-US Edition, generate the updated invoice, create a PDF of the invoice, and email the PDF to the client—all from the mobile device in the field.

2. A French version of ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition that uses French labels. This edition will have tier-one support by LG4 logiciel comptable, a company based in Montreal, Quebec. LG4 is also an Authorized Reseller of ConnectBooks that is identified on our Reseller Tab.

3. Update an Estimate using ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition.

4. Updating the Sage 50 databases directly on the client’s server.



ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition supports the ability for field staff to update Recurring and Delivery Invoices, generate a PDF of the updated invoice, and email it to the customer—directly from the mobile device. Watch the video by clicking on the previous link and see how this desired feature will benefit service/delivery companies. ConnectBooks reveals its plans for new features to be added in the next quarter—without any increase in subscription cost.



Click here to visit our ConnectBooks website to access information for both Sage 50 accounting products.