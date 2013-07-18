ConnectBooks Drawing for Samsung Tablet at Sage Summit July 23 to 25

Chantilly, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition (formerly Simply Accounting) and Sage 50-US Edition (formerly Peachtree) will be hosting a drawing for a new Samsung Tablet™ at Booth 190 at the Sage Summit. Be sure to bring your business cards and drop one in our Drawing Container Tuesday through Thursday (July 23-25) and see if you are the winner when the drawing concludes on Thursday. The winner will be notified by email and will shortly receive their brand new tablet. The winner will receive a Samsung Galaxy Tab Tablets 2 7” WiFi 16GB, Android Jelly Bean 4.1.



The ConnectBooks team will be demonstrating a number of new features:



1. Update a sales invoice with the Sage 50-US Edition, generate the updated invoice, create a PDF of the invoice, and email the PDF to the client—all from the mobile device in the field.

2. A French version of ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition that uses French labels. This edition will have tier-one support by LG4 logiciel comptable, a company based in Montreal, Quebec. LG4 is also an Authorized Reseller of ConnectBooks that is identified on our Reseller Tab.

3. Update an Estimate using ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition.

4. Updating the Sage 50 databases directly on the client’s server.



ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition supports the ability for field staff to update Recurring and Delivery Invoices, generate a PDF of the updated invoice, and email it to the customer—directly from the mobile device. Watch the video by clicking on the previous link and see how this desired feature will benefit service/delivery companies. ConnectBooks reveals its plans for new features to be added in the next quarter—without any increase in subscription cost.



About IntelleApps, LLC

ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition and Sage 50-US Edition are products of IntelleApps, LCC. IntelleApps is a fast growing company with an exclusive focus on developing state-of-art mobile apps for the Apple iOS and Google Android platforms.



IntelleApps is located in Chantilly, VA, USA and is a Sage Development Partner. Sage Corporation is the Creator and Owner of the Sage 50-Canadian Edition and Sage 50-US Edition accounting software products.