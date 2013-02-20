ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition Offers Reseller Program

Chantilly, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition is a mobile app that provides anytime access to various users of their Sage accounting data. Likely users include:



- Owners of Small Businesses and their staff

- Sage Consultants who host and/or support Sage 50-Canadian Edition software

- CPA and accounting firms who host and/or support Sage 50-Canadian Edition software



Our typical Reseller is a Sage consultant, accounting firm, or individual that engages with prospects and customers using Sage 50-Canadian Edition accounting software. The promotion of ConnectBooks will provide a competitive advantage against other accounting software products, earn discounts for your clients—and best of all—earn revenue for you and your company.



We offer a very attractive program that earns 30% referral fees for you when you gain new subscribers of ConnectBooks. This program represents a solid opportunity for you to introduce a new, leading edge tool to your existing customer base and to new prospects—all the while increasing your revenue stream.



A previous edition of ConnectBooks was first introduced in March of 2012 to the Sage management and marketing staff. This was ConnectBooks for Sage 50-US Edition (formerly Sage Peachtree), which is a leading accounting software product offered by Sage North America. Since then, ConnectBooks has gathered over 300 subscribers.



Both editions of ConnectBooks are somewhat similar in that they enable users to:



- Display customers down to the line item detail level

- Show supplier (vendors) summaries and details,

- Display transaction summaries and details of customers and suppliers,

- Review inventory items and balances,

- Display data from multiple companies and switch companies on-the-fly, and

- Two special features that help small business owners avoid shortfalls:



1. Who Owes Me: Displays customers with outstanding debt displayed by the highest outstanding balance. Equipped with this list, Owners can approach customers and encourage them to pay sooner.

2. Who I Owe: Displays suppliers where the company owes money. These vendors are also listed by the greatest unpaid balance. Equipped with this information, Owners can approach vendors and request delaying payment.



ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition also offers the ability to create and update Estimates, Contracts, and Sales Invoices. We also support the ability to create an invoice, generate a PDF of the new invoice, and email it to the customer—directly from their mobile device.



“We expect that our resellers will benefit by the revenue generated, but also by introducing their clients to 21st century technology in this mobile app that provides anytime, anywhere access to the accounting data of the company,” stated Walt Mahan.



About IntelleApps, LLC

ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition and Sage 50-US Edition are products of IntelleApps, LCC. IntelleApps is a fast growing company with an exclusive focus on developing state-of-art mobile apps for the Apple iOS and Google Android platforms.



IntelleApps is located in Chantilly, VA, USA and is a Sage Development Partner. Sage Corporation is the Creator and Owner of the Sage 50-Canadian Edition and Sage 50-US Edition accounting software products.



If you are interested in our Reseller Program, contact our product manager, Walt Mahan, using the email address below:



- WaltM@ConnectBooks.com