ConnectBooks Mobile App for Simply Accounting Announces Future Plans

Chantilly, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition (formerly Simply Accounting) can be downloaded from the Apple iTunes Store and Google Play Store. ConnectBooks supports the ability for field staff to update Recurring and Delivery Invoices, generate a PDF of the updated invoice, and email it to the customer—directly from the mobile device. Watch the video by clicking on the previous link and see how this desired feature will benefit service/delivery companies. ConnectBooks reveals its plans for new features to be added in the next quarter—without any increase in subscription cost.



We have solicited our Subscribers and Resellers and are reacting accordingly to their suggestions. The future plans include:

- Update an Estimate or Quote

- Update an Contract or Order

- Provide a French version of ConnectBooks

- Create an Invoice from Scratch

- Create an Estimate or Quote from Scratch



Looking beyond the next quarter, ConnectBooks is planning to provide other enhancements:

- Create an Invoice from an Estimate or Quote

- Create an Invoice from an Contract or Order



Before the end of the year, look for support that accepts credit card payments (requires Sage 50 Payment Solution).



A previous edition of ConnectBooks was first introduced in March of 2012 to the Sage management team and marketing staff. This was ConnectBooks for Sage 50-US Edition (formerly Sage Peachtree), which is a leading accounting software product offered by Sage North America. Since then, ConnectBooks has gathered over 400 subscribers.



Both editions of ConnectBooks are somewhat similar in that they enable users to:

- Display customers down to the line item detail level

- Show supplier (vendors) summaries and details,

- Display transaction summaries and details of customers and suppliers,

- Review inventory items and balances,

- Display data from multiple companies and switch companies on-the-fly, and

- Two special features that help small business owners avoid shortfalls:



1. Who Owes Me: Displays customers with outstanding debt displayed by the largest outstanding balance. Equipped with this list, Owners can approach customers and encourage them to pay sooner.



2. Who I Owe: Displays suppliers where the company owes money. These vendors are also listed by the greatest unpaid balance. Equipped with this information, Owners can approach vendors and request delaying or reducing the payment.



ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition is available as a free download on the Apple iTunes Store and Google Play Store for mobile devices. After downloading the app, click here to subscribe to the application on our Home page.



Click here to visit our ConnectBooks website to access information for both Sage 50 accounting products.



If interested in earning money with ConnectBooks, check our Reseller Program. The Reseller Tab provides the means to download the Reseller Brochure that fully describes its benefits.



“The enhancements anticipated for ConnectBooks will catapult the capabilities far beyond those provided by the mobile app provided with QuickBooks. These features should be welcomed by the Sage marketing and sales teams.”