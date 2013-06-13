ConnectBooks Mobile App for Simply Accounting Now on Apple iTunes Store

Chantilly, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition (formerly Simply Accounting) is now available on the Apple iTunes Store and Google Play Store supporting most mobile devices. ConnectBooks offers the ability to update Recurring and Delivery Invoices, generate a PDF of the updated invoice, and email it to the customer—directly from the mobile device. Watch the video by clicking on the previous link and see how this desired feature will benefit service/delivery companies by empowering field staff, thus ensuring prompt delivery of updated invoices. The video is also on our website titled “Adjust Sales Invoice Video”.



As shown in the adjacent menu, ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition provides mobile access to the most important accounting transactions as it provides anytime access to various users of their Sage accounting data. Likely users include:



- Owners of Small Businesses and their staff

- Sage Consultants who host and/or support Sage 50-Canadian Edition software

- CPA and accounting firms who host and/or support Sage 50-Canadian Edition software



A previous edition of ConnectBooks was first introduced in March of 2012 to the Sage management team and marketing staff. This was ConnectBooks for Sage 50-US Edition (formerly Sage Peachtree), which is a leading accounting software product offered by Sage North America. Since then, ConnectBooks has gathered over 400 subscribers.



Both editions of ConnectBooks are somewhat similar in that they enable users to:



- Display customers down to the line item detail level

- Show supplier (vendors) summaries and details,

- Display transaction summaries and details of customers and suppliers,

- Review inventory items and balances,

- Display data from multiple companies and switch companies on-the-fly, and

- Two special features that help small business owners avoid shortfalls:



1. Who Owes Me: Displays customers with outstanding debt displayed by the largest outstanding balance. Equipped with this list, Owners can approach customers and encourage them to pay sooner.

2. Who I Owe: Displays suppliers where the company owes money. These vendors are also listed by the greatest unpaid balance. Equipped with this information, Owners can approach vendors and request delaying or reducing the payment.



ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition is available as a free download on the Apple iTunes Store and Google Play Store for mobile devices. After downloading the app, click here to subscribe to the application on our Home page.



Click here to visit our ConnectBooks website to access information for both Sage 50 accounting products.



If interested in earning money with ConnectBooks, check our Reseller Program (it is free sign up) The Reseller Tab provides the means to download the Reseller Brochure that fully describes its benefits.



The product manager for ConnectBooks stated: “Those businesses that regularly service clients and want the servicing crew to update a recurring or delivery invoice and email it to the customer while on site will especially benefit from this mobile app using both Apple and Android mobile devices. This results in prompter payments and increased productivity of the staff.”