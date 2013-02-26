New Website Design for ConnectBooks for Sage 50 Accounting Software

Chantilly, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- IntelleApps redesigned its website (http://ConnectBooks.com) to accommodate a second ConnectBooks mobile app providing remote access to Sage 50-Canadian Edition (formerly Simply Accounting). Its first product was ConnectBooks for Sage Peachtree, which was re-branded as 50-US Edition. Rather than have two separate websites, IntelleApps has elected to use its original website to provide access to both ConnectBooks mobile app products. http://connectbooks.com/sites/default/files/New_Website_Design.jpg



Both ConnectBooks mobile apps provide anytime access to various users of their Sage 50 accounting data. Likely users include:



- Owners of Small Businesses and their staff

- Sage Consultants who host and/or support Sage 50-Canadian Edition software

- CPA and accounting firms who host and/or support Sage 50-Canadian Edition software



The websites are rich in content as shown by the following:



- Subscribe to either ConnectBooks mobile app

- Demo the software on the website or on your mobile device

- Watch two videos provided demonstrating the products, features, and benefits

- Review the many press releases from IntelleApps relating to mobile apps, managing cash flow, future technology, etc.

- Read product reviews written by outside organizations

- Read Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) with answers and blogs

- Review the Installation Tutorial

- Get your questions answered by email or chat live with Support representatives



Small Business Owners face a challenge each month to avoid shortfalls. Two special features offered help owners and CFOs to manage cash flow:



1. Who Owes Me: Displays customers with outstanding debt displayed by the highest outstanding balance. Equipped with this list, Owners can approach customers and encourage them to pay sooner.



2. Who I Owe: Displays suppliers where the company owes money. These vendors are also listed by the greatest unpaid balance. Equipped with this information, Owners can approach vendors and request delaying payment.



About IntelleApps, LLC

IntelleApps is a fast growing company with an exclusive focus on developing state-of-art mobile apps for the Apple iOS and Google Android platforms.



ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition and Sage 50-US Edition (almost 300 subscribers in 10 months) are products of IntelleApps, LLC.



IntelleApps is located in Chantilly, VA, USA and is a Sage Development Partner. Sage Corporation is the Creator and wner of the Sage 50-Canadian Edition and Sage 50-US Edition accounting software products.



Walt Mahan, ConnectBooks Product Manager

WaltM@ConnectBooks.com

IntelleApps, LLC

703-657-0073

http://www.connectbooks.com