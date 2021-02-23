Connected Agriculture Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Microsoft, Accenture, Cisco, Oracle

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Connected Agriculture Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Connected Agriculture Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Connected Agriculture

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States),Microsoft (United States),AT&T (United States),Deere & Company (United States),SAP SE (Germany),Accenture (Ireland),Cisco (United States),Oracle (United States),Iteris (United States),Trimble (United States)



Connected Agriculture Market Overview

Connected Agriculture is defined as technological solutions which define as smart farming. As the agriculture industry is witnessing another shift due to technologies of the industry 4.0. The farming is benefits from technology advancements from planting and watering to crop health and harvesting. These technologies fall into three categories such as autonomous robots, drones or UAVs, and sensors and the IoT. The developed countries are taking initiatives for improvement of the growth of the agriculture sector, Such as federal programs like the Canadian Agriculture Partnership, a five year deal with USD 3 billion investment program has been launched by the federal government as of March 2019.



What's Trending in Market:

Increase Adoption of Digital Farming Solution to Improve Risk Management and Value Chain Efficiency

Technology Advancement Such As Increase Broadband Connectivity in the United States



Challenges:

Lack of Skilled Manpower

Lack of Industrial Standards for Data Management Applications in Connected Agriculture



Restraints:

High Capital Investment Required

Lack of Connecting Services for the Connected Agriculture



Market Growth Drivers:

Increase Demand of Linking Agriculture Value Chain by Agriculture Smart Holders Such As Banks, Insurance and Others

Increasing Government Initiatives from Developed Countries Including Australia and Canada in the Agriculture Sector



The Global Connected Agriculture Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Network Management, Smart Water Management, Others), Application (Farm Planning & Management, Agricultural Finance, Asset and Crop Monitoring, Yield and Disease Prediction, Irrigation Optimization, Precision Farming, Precision Livestock, Others), Components (Solutions, Platforms, Services {Consulting, Integration & Implementation, and Support & Maintenance}), Platforms (Device Management, Application Enablement, Connectivity Management)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Connected Agriculture Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Connected Agriculture market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Connected Agriculture Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Connected Agriculture

Chapter 4: Presenting the Connected Agriculture Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Connected Agriculture market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Connected Agriculture Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Connected Agriculture Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



