Connected Agriculture Market Rising Demand, Growth, Trend & Insights for Next 5 Years

What is Connected Agriculture Market?

Connected Agriculture is defined as technological solutions which define as smart farming. As the agriculture industry is witnessing another shift due to technologies of the industry 4.0. The farming is benefits from technology advancements from planting and watering to crop health and harvesting. These technologies fall into three categories such as autonomous robots, drones or UAVs, and sensors and the IoT. The developed countries are taking initiatives for improvement of the growth of the agriculture sector, Such as federal programs like the Canadian Agriculture Partnership, a five year deal with USD 3 billion investment program has been launched by the federal government as of March 2019.



Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Network Management, Smart Water Management, Others), Application (Farm Planning & Management, Agricultural Finance, Asset and Crop Monitoring, Yield and Disease Prediction, Irrigation Optimization, Precision Farming, Precision Livestock, Others), Components (Solutions, Platforms, Services {Consulting, Integration & Implementation, and Support & Maintenance}), Platforms (Device Management, Application Enablement, Connectivity Management)



Market Influencing Trends:

Increase Adoption of Digital Farming Solution to Improve Risk Management and Value Chain Efficiency



Technology Advancement Such As Increase Broadband Connectivity in the United States



Growth Drivers:

Increase Demand of Linking Agriculture Value Chain by Agriculture Smart Holders Such As Banks, Insurance and Others



Increasing Government Initiatives from Developed Countries Including Australia and Canada in the Agriculture Sector



Challenges that Market May Face:

Lack of Skilled Manpower



Lack of Industrial Standards for Data Management Applications in Connected Agriculture



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Connected Agriculture Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Connected Agriculture Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Connected Agriculture Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Connected Agriculture Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Connected Agriculture Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Network Management, Smart Water Management, Others), Application (Farm Planning & Management, Agricultural Finance, Asset and Crop Monitoring, Yield and Disease Prediction, Irrigation Optimization, Precision Farming, Precision Livestock, Others), Components (Solutions, Platforms, Services {Consulting, Integration & Implementation, and Support & Maintenance}), Platforms (Device Management, Application Enablement, Connectivity Management))

5.1 Global Connected Agriculture Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Connected Agriculture Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Connected Agriculture Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Connected Agriculture Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Connected Agriculture Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



Key Development Activities:

The market is fragmented by key vendors who are focusing on production technologies, improving efficiency and shelf life. Growth Opportunities can be captured by tracking the ongoing process improvement and financial flexibility to invest in optimal strategies.



