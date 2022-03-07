Connected Agriculture Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: IBM, Microsoft, Iteris

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Connected Agriculture Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Connected Agriculture market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

IBM (United States),Microsoft (United States),AT&T (United States),Deere & Company (United States),SAP SE (Germany),Accenture (Ireland),Cisco (United States),Oracle (United States),Iteris (United States),Trimble (United States)



Definition:

Connected Agriculture is defined as technological solutions which define as smart farming. As the agriculture industry is witnessing another shift due to technologies of the industry 4.0. The farming is benefits from technology advancements from planting and watering to crop health and harvesting. These technologies fall into three categories such as autonomous robots, drones or UAVs, and sensors and the IoT. The developed countries are taking initiatives for improvement of the growth of the agriculture sector, Such as federal programs like the Canadian Agriculture Partnership, a five year deal with USD 3 billion investment program has been launched by the federal government as of March 2019.



Market Trends:

- Increase Adoption of Digital Farming Solution to Improve Risk Management and Value Chain Efficiency

- Technology Advancement Such As Increase Broadband Connectivity in the United States



Market Drivers:

- Increase Demand of Linking Agriculture Value Chain by Agriculture Smart Holders Such As Banks, Insurance and Others

- Increasing Government Initiatives from Developed Countries Including Australia and Canada in the Agriculture Sector



Market Opportunities:

- Increase Demand from Canada, Due To Increasing Exporters of Agri-Foods Products

- Expansion of Smartphone and Internet Penetration

- Increase the Adoption of Technologies



The Global Connected Agriculture Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Network Management, Smart Water Management, Others), Application (Farm Planning & Management, Agricultural Finance, Asset and Crop Monitoring, Yield and Disease Prediction, Irrigation Optimization, Precision Farming, Precision Livestock, Others), Components (Solutions, Platforms, Services {Consulting, Integration & Implementation, and Support & Maintenance}), Platforms (Device Management, Application Enablement, Connectivity Management)



Global Connected Agriculture market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Connected Agriculture market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Connected Agriculture market.

- -To showcase the development of the Connected Agriculture market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Connected Agriculture market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Connected Agriculture market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Connected Agriculture market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



