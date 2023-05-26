Connected Aircraft Market May See a Big Move : Vertellus, Lonza, Resonance Specialties, Brother Enterprises

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Connected Aircraft Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Connected Aircraft market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Scope of the Report of Connected Aircraft

Connected aircraft has the potential to send and receive the real-time data from ground-based operating systems, that gives the critical information associated with the avionics system in real-time. Aircraft connectivity will generate opportunities in the cockpit for the betterment of real-time decision making and flight-crew operations, and in the cabin to improve the passenger experience. Nose-to-tail, air-to-ground data trade involves the cockpit, cabin, ground crew, pilots, maintenance and repair operations (MROs), passengers, air traffic control, and airline operational control centers.



In May 2019, Honeywell selected Gilat Satellite NetworksTaurus In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) modem for its JetWave satellite communication system. The Honeywell-Gilat solution will first be deployed in China over Chinas High Throughput Satellite (HTS) Ka-band network for both domestic and flights going in-and-out of China, expanding later to additional regions around the globe



The Global Connected Aircraft Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Systems, Solutions), Application (Commercial, Military, Others), Frequency Band (Ka-Band, Ku-Band, L-Band)



Market Opportunities:

- Increased need to upgrade existing connectivity system and improvement in aircraft operational efficiency will offer new opportunities for the market key players



Market Drivers:

- High demand of hassle free and high speed online access throughout their journey

- Increased need of operational efficiency

- Rise in need to improve airline and passenger safety

- Grow in number of aircraft deliveries



Market Trend:

- Rise in technological innovations in satellite communication

- Enhanced passenger experience

- Increasing advancement in hardware technologies for aircraft connectivity



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



