Connected Aircraft Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2020, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

In an upcoming market research study, Future Market Insights (FMI) lays bare undercurrents and opportunities prevailing in the global Connected Aircraft market. The report provides in-depth insights on the Connected Aircraft market through a detailed analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and revenue growth based on historical data. Valuable information and forecast statistics covered in the Connected Aircraft market report will help existing and potential new market players to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the global automotive & transportation industry. The Connected Aircraft market is no exception. Following government's measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the Connected Aircraft market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for market players, while the lack of 'essential' status caused a decline in sales.



The FMI's report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the Connected Aircraft market. This allows both incumbent companies and new entrants to understand the market scenario during a crisis and helps them make sound decision to gain a distinct competitive edge.



Connected Aircraft Market: Segmentation



To analyze the Connected Aircraft market effectively and efficiently, the information has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.



On The Basis of Components





- Aircraft communication & reporting system (ACRS),

- aircraft condition monitoring system (ACMS)

- electronic fleet bag

On The Basis of Connectivity





- L band,

- Ka- Band and

- Ku-Band

Connected Aircraft Market: Competition Analysis



The FMI's study presents an extensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players operating in the Connected Aircraft market based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Connected Aircraft market report.



Key players covered in the report include:





- Honeywell International, Inc (US),

- Inmarsat plc (UK),

- Iridium Communications Inc (US),

- Intelsat, S.A (Luxemburg),

- Eutelsat S.A.(France),

- Gogo Inc (US),

- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

