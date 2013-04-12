Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Consumers demands and mandates (both existing and expected) are the major drivers for the connected car market. Most of the major economies have already introduced one mandate or the other such as eCall in Europe and GLONASS in Russia. No wonder most of the industry experts opine that the connected car is all set to be the next big thing in the automotive industry. Future generations will rely more on cloud-based backend systems for content, information, and services. This turning of car into a huge data repository will open new avenues of business opportunities for service industries such as insurance and content providers such as Spotify (U.K.).



The global connected car market shipments are expected to reach 59.86 million units and likely to reach $ 98.42 billion by 2018. In terms of connectivity technologies, LTE will be the main connectivity solution; especially when the vehicle is in motion. Currently, the mobile networks are providing good coverage in all the metropolitan areas, although connectivity remains a problem in rural areas, which will impact the usability of cloud services. Wi-Fi has its place as vehicle to infrastructure connectivity when the vehicle is parked. It can be used for functions such as software updates, downloading maps, and content. Wi-Fi is a cost-effective alternative because it does not incur data volume costs as LTE does.



The market presents direct revenue channel from applications, services, and content. Industry experts believe that if it is done right, software updates will become the major revenue generator since people are willing to pay for them if they are reasonably priced. Software can keep the car up-to-date even if it is not the latest model anymore and essentially tied to the regular maintenance of the vehicle.



The future remains to be seen and will depend on how much the automotive companies open up their systems for third party developers. However, car manufacturers need to standardize on common solutions to drive the market and open systems to create the necessary critical mass among app developers.



Key Take-Aways



The total shipments of connected car in 2012 are expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 41.2% from 2013 to 2018. This would account for more than 50.0% of total global car shipments by 2018.

Various connectivity solutions such as LTE, 3G, Wi-Fi, and HSPA are being bundled with OEM manufactured cars, apart from the existing traditional connectivity such as Bluetooth and 2G.

North America and China would lead the way in LTE adoption, while 3G would get a boost from European countries and India.

Middle East, North Africa, and emerging economies in countries such as Indonesia offer a better opportunity for traditional connectivity solutions.

Automotive Semiconductor Industry to reach $18 billion by 2018



