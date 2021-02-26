New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- Growing demand for improved user comfort, convenience, and safety is one of the significant factors estimated to stimulate market demand.



Market Size – USD 50.18 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.3%, Market Trends – Ease of vehicle diagnosis



The global Connected Car Market is expected to reach USD 239.10 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing proliferation of the internet and ubiquity of smart devices offer several advantages, which is rapidly gaining traction amongst the automotive manufacturers to manufacture cars with connectivity facilities offering a host of features to cater to the increasing demand of consumers. Connected cars provide a host of services comprising safety features, infotainment services, and traffic information services, among others. In August 2019, Cognizant, a key IT company, announced the design and implementation of a digital solution to assist automotive company MG Motor to provide a smooth experience to customers of the Hector SUV, the connected internet car by the company.



Key participants include- Continental AG, Bosch, HARMAN, Airbiquity, Visteon, Tesla, AT&T, Qualcomm, Sierra Wireless, and Panasonic, among others.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2307



Market Drivers



The emergence of technologies and concepts, such as vehicle telematics, installation of HD touch screens, the Internet, and adoption of infotainments, are driving growth of the global connected car market. Additionally, the increase in government regulations over safety and adoption of advanced telematics are driving growth of the global connected car market.



Furthermore, the market is estimated to witness a major push from the increasing emphasis on safety precautions with regards to autonomous driving. This factor is estimated to boost the adoption of connected cars and is fueling growth of the market.



Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Mobility Management

Vehicle Management

Entertainment

Driver Assistance

Safety

Others



Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Head Unit

Telematics Gateway

Intelligent Antenna

Others



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2307



Connectivity Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Embedded Solutions

Tethered Solutions

Integrated Solutions



Transponder Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



On-Board Unit

Roadside Unit



Communication Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC)

Vehicle Ad Hoc Network (VANET)



Sales Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



OEM

Aftermarket



Further key findings from the report suggest



- By offering, mobility management contributed to the largest market share in 2018. It assists drivers in having real-time traffic information, enabling them to avoid road traffic.

- By connectivity solutions, embedded solution is projected to witness the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. These are in-built solutions inside a car and help perform several tasks, including automatic diagnostics, which is not possible with other types of solutions.

- By transponder, roadside units are projected to grow at a faster rate in the period 2019-2026.

- By the communication channel, the vehicle ad hoc network is likely to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% in the forecast period.

- North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.5% in the period 2019-2026. The high growth of the region is owing to the rapid technological adoption and increasing demand for convenience, safety, and comfort in cars.

- Key participants include Continental AG, Bosch, HARMAN, Airbiquity, Visteon, Tesla, AT&T, Qualcomm, Sierra Wireless, and Panasonic, among others.

- In September 2019, Bosch, a key player in the market, developed a camera with AI capability for object recognition to have a better and reliable surround sensing in autonomous driving.



Click on the Link to Read Key Highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends for Years to Come @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/connected-car-market



Regional Landscape



Regionally, Asia Pacific is dominating the overall connected car market owing to factors such as the deployment of Internet services and smartphone penetration. Moreover, declining average prices of connected technologies are expected to encourage connected car technologies in the coming years.



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Connected Car Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Connected Car Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing inclination for connectivity solutions

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for improved user comfort, convenience and safety

4.2.2.3. Ease of Vehicle diagnosis

4.2.2.4. Enhanced performance of autonomous vehicles

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of proper infrastructure

4.2.3.2. Privacy concerns

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continue...



Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any queries about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Specialty Tire Market Opportunity



Authentication Services Market Overview



Risk-Based Authentication Market Demand



SMS Firewall Market Growth



FinTech Investment Market Analysis



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com