Connected Car Market Exceed USD 131.9 Billion Globally by 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- The global connected car market is primarily driven by the changing consumer preference and growing awareness about safety and security. The growing need for connectivity and government mandates are also supporting the growth of this market. Some of the factors inhibiting the growth of this market are high cost of hardware and risk of distraction by driver. Rapid advancements in network technology serve as an opportunity, fuelling the growth of this market.



View Full Report With Complete TOC or Request Sample of This Report at http://www.researchmoz.us/connected-car-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html



The report titled “Connected Car Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2013 – 2019,” provides in depth analysis, market size estimates, market shares, and forecast covering the period 2013 – 2019 for the connected car market across the globe. It discusses market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market trends.



The connected cars market has been segmented based on technology into 4G (LTE), 3G (UMTS, HSPA, HSPA+), and 2G (GSM, GPRS, EDGE). Based on connectivity solutions the market is segmented into embedded, tethered, and integrated. Navigation, telematics, and infotainment are the various applications considered in the scope. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) are the key regions analyzed on the basis of geography. Each regional segment is analyzed by countries in terms of revenue (USD million) from 2013 to 2019. Market estimates and forecast are made after critical analysis of various trends and demographic and economic factors which affect the market growth.



The market attractiveness analysis helps in understanding future of various connectivity technologies used in connected cars. To aid in strategic decision-making, detailed profiles of major key players are included. The study analyzes industry players in terms of revenue, SWOT, business strategies, and recent developments in the field of connected car. It includes the recent activities of players in terms of product launches, supply contracts, expansion plans, and partnerships and collaborations in the industry.



The comparative analysis of all the segments will help in understanding the competition among the segments. Supply chain analysis illustrates the flow of product and information in the connected car market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis provides competitive insights into market dynamics and connected car industry competition.



View other published Reports By Transparency Market Research http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/transparency-market-research-14.html



The report segments the global connected car market as:



Connected Car Market, by Connectivity Technology:

4G technology

LTE

3G technology

UMTS

HSPA

HSPA+

2G technology

GSM

GPRS

EDGE



Connected Car Market, by Connectivity Solutions:

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated



Connected Car Market, by Application:

Navigation

Telematics

Infotainment



Connected Car Market, by Geography:

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

South Korea

China

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Middle East

Latin America



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



Browse Blog - http://pramoddige91.wordpress.com/