London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2021 -- Connected Car Market Analysis Report 2021



The Connected Car Market helps connectivity on wheels offering comfort, convenience, overall performance, safety, and safety alongside powerful community generation. This allows the motive force to connect to online systems, thereby facilitating actual-time communique. The rise in purchaser demand for connectivity answers, the surge in want for regular connectivity, increase in dependency on technology, and an upsurge in the tech-savvy populace are the important thing elements that contribute to the direction of the increase of the global connected vehicles market. Over time, numerous connectivity answers had been developed by using vehicle producers and provider carriers, which include the machine-to-system (M2M) connectivity platform. This M2M feature in an automobile allows interconnectivity among connected cars.



GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/report-sample/84645



Key Players Covered in Connected Car market report are:



Continental,

Bosch,

HARMAN,

Airbiquity,

Visteon.



The automobile is prepared with numerous sensors and processors, which offer accurate and actual-time facts to the motive force. This in flip fuels the adoption of connected vehicles throughout the globe, thus supplementing the increase of the market. The reports also cover the whole market and also estimate the market from 2021-2027.



Major Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities



The safety services offered in linked automobiles are a suitable example of cutting the aftermarket era, which includes sharing statistics among the automobile and the people. Safety is a combination of telecommunication and car generation used to improve car efficiency, lessen gas intake & maintenance cost, enhance security & protection measures, and help the driver to enhance his overall using enjoy. Driver help device is every other characteristic of the connected automobiles that helps the driving force locate the most appropriate path to attain the vacation spot. It also prompts alert messages regarding site visitors' jams and parking space availability. All these linked vehicles features offer clever transportation structures, which can be designed to enhance the general user experience.



Most OEMs and Tier I corporations have skilled several delivery disruptions in the course of a previous couple of months due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Disruptions within the delivery chain impede the supply of raw materials and additives, resulting in production delays.



Connected Car Market Segmentation as Follows:



Based on service:

Navigation

Remote Diagnostics

Multimedia Streaming

Social Media & Other Apps

OTA Updates

On-Road Assistance

eCall & SOS Assistance

Cyber Security

Remote Operation

Collision Warning

Auto Parking/Connected Parking

Autopilot

Home Integration

Vehicle Management

Asset Tracking



Based on hardware type:

Head Unit

Central Gateway

Intelligent Antenna

Electronic Control Unit

Telematic Control Unit

Keyless Entry Systems

Sensors



Based on form type:

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated



Based on end market:

OEM

Aftermarket



Based on transponder:

Onboard unit

Roadside unit



Based on network:

DSRC

Cellular

Segmented by Region/Country

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Asia Other



Ask Question about Connected Car Market @ https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/send-an-enquiry/84645



Competitive Landscape



The key players analyzed inside the global linked automobile market are Airbiquity Inc., CloudMade, Continental AG, Intellias Ltd., LUXOFT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sierra Wireless, Tesla, and ZUBIE, INC., AT&T, Audi AG, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Samsung Electronics, Telefonica S.A., TomTom International, Verizon Communications and Vodafone Group Plc.



Regional Outlook



The Connected Car Market is analyzed and market period information is provided the usage of regions. Segment the use of Application, the Connected Car Market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Other Regions.



Key Questions Covered in the report.



Q. Do the Connected Car Market report offer drivers, restraints, and opportunities?

A. The document offers data related to the important thing drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the linked automobile market with an in-depth effect analysis.



Q. What are the applications of the connected car industry?

A. The applications of related car enterprise include offerings together with driver help, safety, leisure, nicely-being, and others consequently main to the wider adoption of linked vehicle service.



Table of Content – Analysis of Key Points



1 Connected Car Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Connected Car

1.2 Connected Car Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Connected Car Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Type 1

1.2.3 Type 2

1.2.4 Type 3

1.3 Connected Car Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Connected Car Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Application 1

1.3.3 Application 2

1.3.4 Application 3

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Connected Car Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Connected Car Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Connected Car Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Connected Car Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Connected Car Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Connected Car Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Connected Car Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)



2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Connected Car Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Connected Car Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Connected Car Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Connected Car Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Connected Car Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Connected Car Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Connected Car Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Connected Car Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion



3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Connected Car Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Connected Car Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Connected Car Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Connected Car Production

3.4.1 North America Connected Car Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Connected Car Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Connected Car Production

3.5.1 Europe Connected Car Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)



Continued…



Buy Single User PDF @ https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/checkout/84645



Contact US:

Akash Anand

Head of Business Development & Strategy

sales@intelligencemarketreport.com

Phone: +44 20 8144 2758

Website: www.intelligencemarketreport.com