Connected Car Market to Exceed $166.0 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 25.2%.

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2021 -- The Globally Connected Car Market size is projected to reach USD 166.0 billion by 2025, from an estimated USD 53.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 25.2%.



The growth of the globally connected car market is influenced by factors such as the increasing trend of in-vehicle connectivity solutions and government initiatives toward developments in intelligent transportation systems. Therefore, the connected car market is expected to witness significant growth in the future.



The connected car market is dominated by globally established players such as Continental (Germany), Bosch (Germany), HARMAN (US), Airbiquity (US), and Visteon (US), among others.



Embedded form of connectivity is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR



Embedded form connectivity is expected to exhibit the fastest growth within the globally connected car market. The growth of embedded connected solutions is attributed to various disruptive factors such as government mandates, cost optimization of service plans, and growth of cloud-based services. There are many connected car services that cannot be used without an embedded connectivity solution in the car, such as eCall and remote diagnostics, among others, which is increasing the adoption of embedded connected cars.



Government regulations are the key reason for the growth of the embedded connected car market. Europe has already mandated eCall since March 2018. Brazil and Russia will start mandating the fitment of embedded telematics. In the longer run, it is expected that China will also introduce similar mandates for telematics, which, coupled with rising car sales, would ensure that it becomes the leading market for embedded telematics globally.



The autopilot market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR.



The introduction of autopilot would minimize driver intervention. As autonomous technology nears Level 3 & above, it would help achieve the automaker's goals of commercializing fully autonomous vehicles for consumers by 2022. For instance, the upcoming model of the Cadillac CT6 will be equipped with the semi-autonomous "Super Cruise" feature that will essentially allow fully autonomous single-lane travel on divided highways.



Similarly, Audi will also be including its Level 3 semi-autonomous technology in the upcoming model of the A8. Audi's AI-based traffic jam pilot would enable highly automated driving at Level 3. With all the developments in the autopilot or autonomous driving fields, the demand for connected services related to autopilot is expected to rise in the coming future.



The North American connected car market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period



The North American market is expected to witness the most rapid growth during the forecast period, especially in the US. The growth of the US market is driven primarily by increasing vehicle safety and security norms, demand for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) connectivity technology, and the incorporation of IoT in the automotive industry.



The emergence of autonomous vehicle technology in the US connected car market is one of the key trends that is increasing the demand for advanced connected car features. The market has already witnessed high growth of ADAS solutions which made the connected car penetration above 80% in 2018. The increase in demand for aftermarket services through the renewal of connected car service subscriptions will drive the US market in the coming future.



The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the globally connected car market during the forecast period.



One of the key drivers for the Asia Pacific market is the increased demand for infotainment and navigation services, particularly in China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The tech-savvy population in these countries demands a better and connected driving experience. The demand for connected cars in the Asia Pacific is driven significantly by the strong economic growth, growing population, and rapid urbanization. As safety regulations have been made in Japan and South Korea, the connected car market in these countries is anticipated to increase in the coming years.



In 2017, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and the Standardization Administration of China (SAC) issued a draft to establish national standards for China's Intelligent & Connected Vehicles (ICV). Due to the growing population and vehicle demand, China is expected to introduce vehicle and road safety regulations. Baidu and Alibaba, which are the biggest technology companies in China are pushing to develop platforms for connected cars.



Japanese automotive companies are also inventing and implementing connected car services and solutions. In 2019, Airbiquity announced that it became a member of the Japan Automotive Software Platform and Architecture (JASPAR), an organization dedicated to advancing the standardization of in-vehicle software and networks to enhance development efficiency and reliability.



Connected Car Market, Based on Services:



1. Navigation

2. Remote Diagnostics

3. Multimedia Streaming

4. Social Media & Other Apps

5. OTA Updates

6. On-Road Assistance

7. eCall & SOS Assistance

8. Cyber Security

9. Remote Operation

10. Collision Warning

11. Auto Parking/Connected Parking

12. Autopilot

13. Home Integration

14. Vehicle Management

15. Asset Tracking