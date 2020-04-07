Connected Car Services Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are Apple, Microsoft, Google, Tech Mahindra, Accenture, Cisco Systems

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Safe and comfortable driving experience being the most important features of a connected cars contribute equally to the key factors influencing the growth of connected car services market. Over a last few years, technological advancements have remarkably altered the way people traveling. It has been observed that completion has been started to build a fully connected cars is on the way. It is anticipated that till the year 2020 more than half of the cars will be connected through advanced technologies.



Making the driving safer, more comfortable and more efficient is the main driver of the connected car services market. To achieve this, vehicles must intercommunicate with the traffic infrastructure, with other vehicles and with the mobile devices of the driver. Along the Connected-Car economic value chain Vehicle-OEMs, App developer, infotainment providers as well as content and service provide with a luxurious driving experience. Now this being the most important reason is definitely the key factor to driving the connected car services market. The more technologically advanced connected car advanced connected car services which increase the demand for connected car services in the market. Therefore, companies are majorly providing connected car services services are bound to gather more demand in the market.



In 2018, the global Connected Car Services Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=82103



Segment by Key players:

- Tech Mahindra

- Accenture

- Cisco Systems

- LogiSense

- Nokia

- ESG Automotive

- Apple

- Microsoft

- Google



Segment by Type:

- Telematics

- Infotainment



Segment by Application:

- Private Car

- Commerce Car



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=82103



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Connected Car Services Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Connected Car Services Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Connected Car Services Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Connected Car Services Market Forecast

4.5.1. Connected Car Services Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Connected Car Services Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Connected Car Services Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Connected Car Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Connected Car Services Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Connected Car Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Connected Car Services Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Connected Car Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Connected Car Services Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Connected Car Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Connected Car Services Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Connected Car Services Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=82103



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.