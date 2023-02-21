Connected Gym Equipment Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Nautilus, Brunswick, Draper

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Connected Gym Equipment Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2029. The Connected Gym Equipment market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Les Mills International Ltd. (New Zealand), Nautilus Inc. (United States), Brunswick Corporation (United States), Core Health & Fitness LLC (United States), Draper Inc. (United States), EGYM (United States), Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd. (United States), TRUE Fitness Technology Inc. (United States), Paradigm Health & Wellness (United States), Precor Incorporated (Peloton Interactive Inc.) (United States), Technogym (Italy), Cybex International, Inc. (United States), Blue Goji Corp. (United States), SoulCycle (United States), Tonal Systems Inc. (United States)



Definition:

Connected gym equipment is manufactured which is basically linked to the internet and taps the cloud-based data such as workout goals, health history, and nutritional habits to create personalized exercise plans and track how an individual is performing in the gym. This equipment allows the user to monitor the workout session in real time and help to improve the performance and collects workout data. Further, the increase in the number of gymnasiums and fitness service providers offering various packages and discounts for weight loss and related programs has propelled the growth of the connected gym equipment market.



Market Trends:

- Wi-Fi Enabled Gym Equipment and Adoption of Smart Fitness Wears

- Rapid Growth in Health Clubs and Gym Centers



Market Drivers:

- Growing Health Concerns and Need for an Active Lifestyle

- Increasing Awareness Regarding Regular Physical Activities



Market Opportunities:

- The Upsurge in Disposable Income of Consumers

- Improvement in Economic Conditions in Emerging Economies



Major Highlights of the Connected Gym Equipment Market report



Market Breakdown by Applications: Residential, Health Clubs/Gyms, Other Commercial Users



Market Breakdown by Types: Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment, Other Equipment



Global Connected Gym Equipment market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Connected Gym Equipment market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Connected Gym Equipment market.

- -To showcase the development of the Connected Gym Equipment market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Connected Gym Equipment market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Connected Gym Equipment market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Connected Gym Equipment market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Connected Gym Equipment Market Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Connected Gym Equipment market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Connected Gym Equipment Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Connected Gym Equipment Market Production by Region Connected Gym Equipment Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Connected Gym Equipment Market Report:

- Connected Gym Equipment Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Connected Gym Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Connected Gym Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2029)

- Connected Gym Equipment Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2029)

- Connected Gym Equipment Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment, Other Equipment}

- Connected Gym Equipment Market Analysis by Application {Residential, Health Clubs/Gyms, Other Commercial Users}

- Connected Gym Equipment Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Connected Gym Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Connected Gym Equipment market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Connected Gym Equipment near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Connected Gym Equipment market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



