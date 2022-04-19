New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Global Connected Gym Equipment Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Connected Gym Equipment market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Technogym S.p.A (Italy), Precor Incorporated (United States), Les Mills International (India), Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd. (United States), Life fitness Corporation (United States), IncludeFitness Inc. (United States), Paradigm Health & Wellness Inc.(United States), eGym GmbH (Germany).



Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/55169-global-connected-gym-equipment-market



The research analyst at AMA estimates Connected Gym Equipment market to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 28.9%



Market Trends:

- Growing Urbanization Rate and Demand for Fitness Tracking Devices

- Wi-Fi Enabled Gym Equipment and Adoption of Smart Fitness Wears

- Rapid Growth in Health Clubs and Gym Centers



According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases is one of the major causes of deaths. Organizations in Europe are promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports activities inculcating gym equipmentâ€™s. As a result, an increasing number of individuals are actively engaging in physical activities such as signing up for workout programs and packages or just exercising independently. In this context, Connected gym equipment is manufactured which is basically linked to the internet and taps the cloud-based data such as workout goals, health history, and nutritional habits to create personalized exercise plans and track how an individual is performing in the gym. This equipment allows the user to monitor the workout session in real time and help to improve the performance and collects workout data. Further, the increase in the number of gymnasiums and fitness service providers offering various packages and discounts for weight loss and related programs has propelled the growth of the connected gym equipment market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment, Other Equipment), Application (Residential, Health Clubs/Gyms, Other Commercial Users), Distribution Channel (Online Sale, Offline Sale)



Opportunities:

- Rising Number of New Start-Up Gyms

- Introduction of New Connected Gym Devices

- The Upsurge in Disposable Income of Consumers

- Improvement in Economic Conditions in Emerging Economies



Market Drivers:

- Rising Obese Populations and Fitness Enthusiast

- High Penetration Rate of Smartphones

- Growing Health Concerns and Need for an Active Lifestyle

- Increasing Awareness Regarding Regular Physical Activities



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Have Any Questions Regarding Global Connected Gym Equipment Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/55169-global-connected-gym-equipment-market



Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Connected Gym Equipment Market:

Chapter 01 – Connected Gym Equipment Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Connected Gym Equipment Market

Chapter 05 – Global Connected Gym Equipment Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Connected Gym Equipment Market Background

Chapter 07 -- Global Connected Gym Equipment Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Connected Gym Equipment Market

Chapter 09 – Global Connected Gym Equipment Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Connected Gym Equipment Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/55169-global-connected-gym-equipment-market



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.