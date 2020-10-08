Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- The Global Connected Health And Wellness Devices Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report describes various segments as well analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. It provides an in-depth study of the Connected Health And Wellness Devices market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



Top Key Players in the Global Connected Health And Wellness Devices Market: Omron Healthcare, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare Company, GE Healthcare, Inc., Draeger Medical Systems, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Abbott, Medtronic Plc, Aerotel Medical System Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Body Media, Inc., Garmin International, Inc., Microlife Corporation, Masimo Corporation, AgaMatrix, Inc., Apple, Inc.



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Personal Medical Devices

Wellness Products

Software & Services



Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Individual Customers

Others



Report Highlights



Segment health analysis is expected to show favorable growth during the forecast period due to increased pressure on hospitals to rein in spiraling health costs, the availability of large data analysis, and penetration of electronic medical records systems in medical settings. The increasing need to improve the results based on values ??in the health sector and the adoption of a patient-centric approach is a factor encouraging the growth of this segment.



The health product segment lucratively anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.8% due to the availability of sophisticated products, such as smartwatches GPS, which helps in monitoring various parameters including physical activity, respiratory rate, and pulse rate and also comes with cloud connectivity.



In addition, the introduction of technologically advanced medical equipment personally expected to contribute to the growth of the overall market in the next seven years. For example, the advanced ECG monitor launched by Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd. in February 2014, is a 3G mobile module, which is included to allow the seamless transmission of patient ECG recording directly to email your doctor.



The individual consumer segment is anticipated to grow profitably for more than $ 200 billion due to the increasing preference for a personal medical devices that can reduce hospital stays, cost of care, and enabling continuous health monitoring. In addition, the increase in the geriatric patient preference towards home healthcare creates a demand for health and medical devices connected over the forecast period



In 2015, North America held a large part of the overall market over 38.6%, due to their favorable reimbursement policies and large population using wearable medical devices. Moreover, following the change of demographic trends, including population and unhealthy lifestyles growing geriatric anticipated to drive industry growth.



Asia Pacific is considered to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 27.0% over the forecast period due to government initiatives targeting an improvised increase of health infrastructure.



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Connected Health And Wellness Devices market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



Table of Contents:



Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the Connected Health And Wellness Devices market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the Connected Health And Wellness Devices market based on production and revenue.



Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets to which the research study relates. Prices and key players in addition to production and consumption in each regional market are discussed.



Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the Connected Health And Wellness Devices market.



Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the Connected Health And Wellness Devices market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.



Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approach used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.



