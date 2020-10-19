Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Connected Health Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Connected Health Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Connected Health Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



GE Healthcare (United States), Apple (United States), Athenahealth (United States), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Abbott Laboratories (United States), Allscripts (United States), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Microsoft (United States), OMRON (Japan), Huawei (China), Epic Systems (United States), Medtronic (Ireland), Qualcomm (United States), Skyscape (United States), Agamatrix, Inc. (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (United States), Resideo Technologies (United States), Sanofi (France)



Brief Overview on Connected Health

Connected health is a collective term for telecare, telehealth, telemedicine, mHealth, digital health, and ehealth service. It refers to a conceptual model for health management where devices, services or involvements are intended around the patientâ€™s needs, and health-related data is shared, in such a way that the patient can receive care in the most proactive and well-organized manner possible. Connected health approach has the potential to empower patients, clinicians, and healthcare developers alike by means of delivery of pertinent information at key touchpoints.



Connected Health Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (M-Health Services (Mobile health Apps, Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceuticals), M-Health Devices (Connected Drug Delivery Systems, Wearable Devices, Medical Devices, and Others)), Application (Monitoring, Diagnostic &Treatment, Healthcare Management, Wellness & Prevention, Others), Function (Telemedicine, Home Monitoring, Assisted Living, Clinical Monitoring, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Individual Consumer, Others)



Market Drivers

- Increasing Use of Smartphones and Wearable Devices into Healthcare

- High Internet Penetration in Developed and Developing Countries



Market Trend

- Technological Advancements in Healthcare Devices for Maintaining Health in Geriatric Population

- Changing Consumer Preference towards Healthier and Disease-Free Lifestyle



Market Restraints:

- Lack of Security Standards and Risk Associated To Data Loss



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Connected Health Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Connected Health market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Connected Health Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Connected Health

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Connected Health Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Connected Health market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Connected Health Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Connected Health Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

