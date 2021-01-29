Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Connected Healthcare Market



Connected healthcare is socio-technical care delivery and remote health management model that is rapidly gaining attraction across the world. Connected healthcare aims to optimize resources and offer enhanced and more flexible opportunities for patients' self-care in a more personalized and better way. Better connectivity within the healthcare sector has influenced new technologies, improved clinical outcomes, and drives patient satisfaction. The services mostly deal with chronic and infectious diseases, help doctors make better patient care-centric decisions, and reduce prescription errors.



The leading market players include Microsoft, Apple Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cerner, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, Agamatrix, Inc., Athenahealth Inc., AirStrip Technologies, AliveCor Inc., Qualcomm, Medtronics, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Allscripts, Persistent Systems, Sanofi, and Vivify Health, Inc.



Market Drivers



The global market is projected to grow significantly in terms of value and volume over the forecast period. The fundamental parameters driving the market growth are the increasing use of smartphones and wearable devices, increasing development of cost-effective healthcare solutions, increasing use of internet-enabled services and devices, and the rising government expenditure on healthcare.



Market Segmentation:



By Type:



m-Health Devices

m-Health Services

e-Prescription



By Function:



Clinical Monitoring

Home Monitoring

Telemedicine

Assisted Living



By Application:



Monitoring Applications

Diagnosis & Treatment

Healthcare Management

Wellness & Prevention

Education & Awareness



Moreover, the growing geriatric population and the surging adoption of AI-based healthcare devices are the other significant drivers for market growth in the forthcoming years.



Regional Outlook



North America is expected to be the leading region in the global market during the forecast period, owing to the continually developing healthcare infrastructure and well-developed internet infrastructure in the region. Europe is expected to accumulate a significant revenue share in the global market within the forecast years, owing to a growth of the favourable market growth factors. The Asia Pacific regional market is projected to exhibit high growth due to rising government expenditure on the healthcare sector, high internet penetration, and the region's flourishing consumer electronics sector.



The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Connected Healthcare market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.



