Scope of the Report of Connected Industries

Connected industries involve the use of advanced and cutting-edge technological solutions for various applications like automation, predictive maintenance, data analytics, and cyber security solutions to protect networks or systems across the industry. Digital transformation and growing adoption of machinery across the various industries to increase efficiency and overall production at reduced operational cost is the major growth driver for the connected industry solutions. The industries are increasingly deploying IoT sensors and AI-powered software for automatic data collection and predictive analysis to reduce failures and downtime of machinery or equipment. In today's time, AR & VR is becoming much popular among retailers and e-commerce service providers to provide trying-up clothes virtually and enhance customer experience. Further, the connected technology also helps consumers to find their stuff easily and quickly, enhance store space productivity, and inventory management.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Industrial Robotics, IoT, AR & VR, Cyber Security, AI & Big Data, Others), Components (Hardware, Software), Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Retail & E-commerce, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Transportation & Logistics, Others), Deployment (Cloud, On-premises)



Market Drivers:

Growing Popularity of AI & Big Data Across Industry Verticals to Analyze Huge Amount of Data Automatically

Surging Demand for Connected Industry Solutions in the Manufacturing and Chemical Industry for Process Automation and Predictive Maintenance



Market Trends:

Integration and Migration of 5G Network Connectivity for Effective Wireless Communication and Low Latency Rate

Increased Focus on the Research and Development of Innovative Solutions by the Global Players



Opportunities:

Emerging Hybrid IoT Connectivity Solutions with Bluetooth LE and Low Power Cellular Wireless Technology Will Create Significant Opportunities for IoT



In October 2021, Mindtree announced the launch of its industry-specific IoT solution built on ServiceNow connected operations. The solution has been developed by leveraging advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and the capabilities of ServiceNow Connected Operations. This will enable manufacturing and consumer goods industries to put their IoT data to work for improved decision-making and smarter operations and improve customer and field service.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



