Connected Living Room - Global Forecast, Market Share, Trends, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Connected Living Room is a concept where technological related devices are used to provide information and entertainment together to the user. Connected Living Room enables a user to share the videos, music and images with consumer devices such as Set-top boxes, Television sets, personal computers. The Connected Living Room market across the globe is expected to show a substantial growth with a single digit increase in CAGR by the year 2019.The connected living room market includes devices such as smart TV’s, OLED TV’s, plasma TV’s, set-top boxes, home theater systems, DVD players, audio and video recorders and gaming consoles.



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Some of the factors driving this market include increased demand in digitization, advancement towards better display equipment and emergence of technologies for home devices. Some of the factors restraining the market include high cost of the devices and less user friendliness of the devices.



The market can be segmented into categories such as product, technology and geography. The market can be divided by product as TV market, digital media players, home theatre systems, gaming consoles among others. By technology market can be segmented as Sensors, memory IC and LED IC including others. The geographical segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World In coming years, competition in the global connected living room market will intensify, with service providers trying to attract consumers with lower prices, and better viewing choices both in terms of information and entertainment. Technology will continue to play a central role as consumers continue to demand for more advanced applications in the industry.



Some of the key players dominating this market space include LG Electronics Corp., Panasonic Corp., Koninklijke Phillips Electronics N.V., Samsung Corp., Sony Corp., Pioneer Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Benq Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., JVC Kenwood Corp. and many others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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