Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2014 -- ReportsnReports.com adds Connected Living Room Market by Products (Smart/3D, LED/LCD/OLED TV, set top box, Home theater (Projector, Audio Equipment), Blu-ray player, Gaming console), by Technology (Processor, Memory, Sensor, Connectivity) & by Geography - Global Trend & Forecast to 2013 - 2020 new report in its store.



Connected living room, once an unimaginable concept, is becoming now a much more famed piece of the living room experience. Now a greater number of connected living room products are being manufactured, purchased, and installed and by 2020 there will be huge number of installations expected. While TVs and streaming media players are expected to witness the maximum growth, video game consoles and home theaters will remain the most connected devices to the TV and smartphone.



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The major driving force in the connected living market is the beginning of the shift towards digitization and the use and storage of media content very convenient that is highly user friendly.



The total connected living room market is expected to cross $957.65 billion by 2020 with a single digit growth rate. Currently, the market value is approximately $612.36 billion.



The report deals with the connected living room devices market; which includes primary living room devices such as televisions, set-top boxes, and home theater systems as well as secondary devices like digital media receivers, DVD players, Blu-Ray players, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.



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The total devices' market is also mapped against geography. The market by geography is segmented by various economic regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW. The regional market has been further broken down by country, which gives a detailed insight of regional profit pockets and potential emerging markets. Apart from the market segmentation, the report also includes critical market data showing the price trend analysis, Porter's five force analysis, and value chain analysis.



The report also gives detailed profiles of various companies currently active in the market. All the other details of the key players in the entire value chain such as key product launches, technologies, industry partners, financials, and growth strategies are discussed in the extensive company profiles section. In addition to the company profiles, a competitive landscape of the current market is stated for each of the connected living room markets, with revenue, market shares, and market share rankings of the current key players.