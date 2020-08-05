Connected Living Room Market Size Will Escalate Rapidly in the Near Future : Industry Analysis by 2027

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- Connected living room consist various devices including entertainment devices, computers, infotainment devices, televisions, and other devices. Increase in demand for connected devices and streaming technology is expected to propel the market growth in near future.



Latest published report on the Connected Living Room market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about various market dynamics. These driving factors influence the market from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard and can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve a significant growth rate over the analysis period of 2020-2027.



Market Drivers

Increase in demand for connected living room in developed and developing countries is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global connected living room market. Furthermore, rise in consumer inclination towards integration of advanced interactive features into home infotainment devices will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in adoption of advanced software technology wide use of network integration and content streaming will fuel the market growth. Also, increase in demand for advanced electronic devices like home theatre, digital video recorder, and set top boxes will propel the market growth.



However, rise in compatibility issues as well as increase in deployment costs are restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global connected living room market growth. Also, lack of awareness regarding new products will affect the market growth.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Benq Corporation, EchoStar Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Pace PLC, Nintendo Co., Ltd, Motorola Mobility Holdings. Inc., and LG Electronics.



Market Taxonomy

By Device

- Tablets

- Smartphones

- Smart Speakers

- PC/Laptop

- Gaming Consoles

- Smart TVs

By Application

- Audio Streaming

- Video Streaming

- Others

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia pacific

- Middle East & Africa



