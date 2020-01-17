Connected Logistics 2020 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 22% and Forecast to 2023

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Connected Logistics Market 2020



This report analyzes the global connected logistics market by software (asset management, warehouse management system, security), by platform (application management, device management, connectivity management), by transportation mode (roadways, railways, airways, waterways); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.



The global connected logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 22% during the forecast period 2017 - 2023.



Major Key Players



- AT&T Inc. (U.S.)

- SAP SE (Germany)

- Eurotech S.P.A (Europe)

- ORBCOMM (U.S.)

- IBM Corp. (U.S.)

- Cisco System Inc. (U.S.)

- Intel Corporation (U.S.)

- HCL Technology Limited (India)

- Freightgate Inc. (U.S.)

- Cloud Logistics (U.S.)

- Infosys Limited (India)

- Amazon Web Services (U.S.)

- Huawei Technologies (China)

- Accenture (Republic of Ireland)

- Siemens (Germany)



The report on the Connected Logistics market speaks about the overall development of the market at various levels. The report provides information on the advancements and trends in the Connected Logistics market. Besides that, it contains the key factors that are responsible for the changes occurring at various levels. An in-depth study about the customer preferences, perspective along with the recent trends are analyzed in the report. This market report provides an idea about the present scenario of the Connected Logistics market at various levels. The report talks about the various channels of the market, such as direct and indirect channels.



Market Dynamics



The forces that affect the economy of the Connected Logistics market are mentioned in the report. The change in the economy of the market are expected to directly influence the producers and customers in the Connected Logistics market. The report provides information about the challenges that are faced by the manufacturers along with the factors that are responsible for the challenges. The historical market value of the period 2023 is provided along with the market value of the Base year 2019. The value and volume of the Connected Logistics market at global, regional, and company levels are provided in the market report. The report provides the factors that are responsible for the change in market dynamics such as opportunities, challenges, threats, and trends.



Segmental Analysis



The segmentation of the market has been done based on a study conducted at various market levels. Segmentation is done based on application, product types, regions, and the companies that are present in various regions. The company level of segmentation provides information on the business outlook, production technology, and revenue of some of the major companies that are present at various levels. The report provides detailed information about the market structure of the Connected Logistics market. The report highlights the market's competitive landscape and provides valuable insights on trends and future growth prospects. Besides that, the report contains information about sub-segments or the various categories that come under the market segmentation.



Research Methodology



Porter's five force method has been used in the report to provide a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Connected Logistics market. The research mechanism is divided into primary, and secondary research mechanisms. This mechanism helps to collect data about the Connected Logistics market. The market analysts have analyzed the historical data along with the future aspects to provide the overall market size of the Connected Logistics market. In addition to that, the report also provides information about the growth rate of the market in terms of CAGR percentage for the years 2019 to 2023.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1 Executive Summary



2 Scope Of The Report



3 Market Research Methodology



4 Market Landscape



5 Industry Overview Of Global Connected Logistics Market



6 Market Trends



7. Global Connected Logistics Market By Software



8. Global Connected Logistics Market By Platform



9. Global Connected Logistics Market By Transportation Mode



Continued….



