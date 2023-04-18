NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Connected Logistics Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Connected Logistics market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

AT&T (United States), Eurotech S.P.A. (Italy), IBM Corporation (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Sap Se (Germany), Infosys Limited (India), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Orbcomm Inc. (United States), Cloud Logistics (United States).



Scope of the Report of Connected Logistics

Connected logistics can be defined as a set of devices, joints or assembly of different technologies that are interdependent and used in key logistics processes to make it more customer-centric, increase its transparency and efficiency, that is done by sharing data, information, and facts with the supply chain partners. Connected logistics helps in redefining the schedule and speeding up the process, hence sharing Information in the business world can be done efficiently and effectively.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Device Management, Application Management, Connectivity Management), Application (Retail, Oil & Energy and Gas, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverage, Chemical, Others), Transportation Mode (Roadway, Railway, Airway, Seaway), Service (Professional Service, Consulting service, Integration and deployment, Support and maintenance, Managed Service), Software (Asset Management, Remote asset tracking, Predictive asset management and monitoring, Warehouse IoT, Warehouse management system, Warehouse control system, Building Automation system, Security, Network Management, Data Management, Streaming Analytics)



Market Drivers:

Increasing number of smart cities

Fast and rising adoption of IoT in various domains

Technological advancement like Big data and analytics platform



Market Trends:

Adoption of sensor based technologies

Implementation of IoT in supply chain management (SCM) system

Rapid advancement in cloud computing



Opportunities:

Requirement for logistics transparency

Increment in count of high-tech vehicles

Revolution in mobile technologies



Challenges:

Related security issues

Connectivity problems



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



