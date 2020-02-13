Connected Packaging Market Focuses on Top 10 Companies, Research Methodology, Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2020 -- Connected Packaging Market: Inclusive Insight



Connected packaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data bridge market research analyses that the market is expected to grow at a growth rate of 7.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The connected packaging market is growing as it creates potential to increase the brand value and helps to connect product to the internet of things.



The Connected Packaging Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Connected Packaging market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.



The well-established Key players in the market are: BALL CORPORATION, Amcor plc, BASF SE among other players domestic and global.



What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?



– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.



– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.



– Data regarding the Connected Packaging Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.



Region-based analysis of the Connected Packaging Industry market:



– The Connected Packaging Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.



Connected Packaging Market Trends | Industry Segment by Technology Used (Active Packaging, Interactive Packaging, Intelligent packaging), By End-User (Food, Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care, Others), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027



Connected packaging is defined as a carrier which connects the products with electronic devices and helps to read the product by providing it with a unique id which would be different for each product. It contains technology that connects the products with sensors, tags and codes.



The changing lifestyle of the people and rising urbanisation is expected to drive the connected packaging market growth in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing enhancement of the brand relationship is another factor that will help to augment the market growth. To add to that, provision of data, which would help the customer I making business related decisions would lead to the benefit of the customer. On the other hand, increasing demand from the food and beverages industry will further create new opportunity for the connected packaging market.



Global Connected Packaging Market Scope and Market Size



Connected packaging market is segmented on the basis of technology used and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.



On the basis of technology used, connected packaging market is segmented into active packaging, interactive packaging and intelligent packaging. Active packaging holds the largest share in the market as it increases the shelf life of the product and intelligent packaging is the fastest growing segment as it registers a highest CAGR in the market.



Based on end-user, connected packaging market is segmented into food, beverages, healthcare, personal care and others. Food and beverages holds the largest market share due to rising demand of the packaged food in the market.



Connected Packaging Market Country Level Analysis



Connected packaging market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country by technology used and end-user as referenced above.



The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.



North America dominates the market due to the large market share of U.S. in the connected packaging market due to the rising investment in research and development while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 due to the rising demand of the connected packaging.



Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:



Connected Packaging Industry Regional Market Analysis



– Connected Packaging Industry Production by Regions



– Global Connected Packaging Industry Production by Regions



– Global Connected Packaging Industry Revenue by Regions



– Connected Packaging Industry Consumption by Regions



Connected Packaging Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)



– Global Connected Packaging Industry Production by Type



– Global Connected Packaging Industry Revenue by Type



– Connected Packaging Industry Price by Type



Connected Packaging Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)



– Global Connected Packaging Industry Consumption by Application



– Global Connected Packaging Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)



Connected Packaging Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis



– Connected Packaging Industry Production Sites and Area Served



– Product Introduction, Application and Specification



– Connected Packaging Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)



– Main Business and Markets Served



At the Last, Connected Packaging industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher's disclaimer.



