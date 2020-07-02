Connected Retail Market Is Expected to Grow Tremendously by 2025 – Cisco Systems, Verizon, IBM, Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- Connected retail is a series of modes in which a company can connect with its customers, opening up vast new ways to offer support, receive purchases, and deliver at the doorsteps.



The Connected Retail report addresses the rapidly changing market scenario, as well as the initial and future impact assessments. The study looks at all major market aspects with an expert opinion on the current state of the industry as well as historical evidence. Connected Retail market report is a detailed study of growth, investment opportunities, market statistics, analyses of increasing competition, key players, revenues, industry facts, demand and developments, important figures, sales, prices, gross margins, business strategies, market shares, main regions.



Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Cisco Systems, Verizon, IBM, Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Belatrix Software, ARM Holdings PLC, Softweb Solutions Inc., Atmel Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.), Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, NXP Semiconductors NV, Zebra Technologies Corp., Fujitsu Limited, PTC Inc.



The higher rate of rivalry in the worldwide Connected Retail market has led to peculiarness, efficiency, and contrivance among the top market-leading players. SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) and Connected Retail market PEST (Political, Economic, Socio-cultural, and technological) analysis conducted helps in understanding market layouts. In addition to this, this report provides worldwide Connected Retail industry information about CAGR rate, safety responsibilities, the floating system of the market, developmental strategy, and execution of the plan.



Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market:

Zigbee

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

NFC



Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market:

Electronics

Home and Personal Care

Food and Beverage

Apparel

Footwear and Accessories

Home Goods

Sporting Goods and Toys

Cosmetics and Skin Care Products



The Global Connected Retail Research Report aims to provide comprehensive market dynamics analysis including market growth factors that help customers better understand the market, market barriers and challenges, industry trends and opportunities that can demonstrate the market 's current nature and future status. In addition, the study also focuses on Porter's Five Forces research, which describes the five powers that include buyers negotiating power, suppliers negotiating power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes and the degree of competition on the global market for Connected Retail.



The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Connected Retail market. Some of the questions are given below:



- What will be the size of the global Connected Retail market in 2025?

- What is the current CAGR of the global Connected Retail market?

- Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

- Which application is projected to gain a lion's share of the global Connected Retail market?

- Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Connected Retail market?

- Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

- Which are the top players currently operating in the global Connected Retail market?



Table of Contents



1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure Connected Retail Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of Connected Retail

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of Connected Retail

Table Global Connected Retail Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Zigbee

Table Zigbee Overview

1.2.1.2 Wi-Fi

Table Wi-Fi Overview

1.2.1.3 Bluetooth

Table Bluetooth Overview

1.2.1.4 NFC

Table NFC Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of Connected Retail

Table Global Connected Retail Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Electronics

Table Electronics Overview

1.2.2.2 Home and Personal Care

Table Home and Personal Care Overview

1.2.2.3 Food and Beverage

Table Food and Beverage Overview

1.2.2.4 Apparel

Table Apparel Overview

1.2.2.5 Footwear and Accessories

Table Footwear and Accessories Overview

1.2.2.6 Home Goods

Table Home Goods Overview

1.2.2.7 Sporting Goods and Toys

Table Sporting Goods and Toys Overview

1.2.2.8 Cosmetics and Skin Care Products

Table Cosmetics and Skin Care Products Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global Connected Retail Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)



2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain Structure

Figure Industry Chain Structure of Connected Retail

2.2 Upstream

Table Cost of Connected Retail

Figure Manufacturing Process of Connected Retail

2.3 Market

2.3.1 SWOT

Figure SWOT of Connected Retail

2.3.2 Dynamics

Table Market Dynamics



3 Environmental Analysis

3.1 Policy

Table Policy of Connected Retail

3.2 Economic

Table GDP of Major Countries

3.3 Technology

Table Technology of Connected Retail

3.4 Market Entry

Table Market Entry of Connected Retail

…



